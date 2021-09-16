The decentralized water treatment market size to witness USD 39.48 billion by 2026

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Decentralized Water Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150816/?utm_source=GNW

48 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 10.70% during forecast period



MARKET OVERVIEW



The decentralized water treatment industry is estimated to experience high expansion due to rising demand for freshwater due to increased globalization, industrialization, and population. The impact of COVID-19 on the industry has been two-fold. There was an increase in adoption as people relied more on tap water as they stayed home because of lockdown. But there was also a decline in the production level in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed across various countries.



MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 39.48 Billion



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The increase in demand for decentralized water treatment is due to the shift in consumer focus from non-essential to essential commodities.

• Middle East & Africa dominates the decentralized water treatment market share with 32.24% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

• Rising innovations such as portable water treatment and smart water filtration systems are expected to increase the penetration rate of decentralized water treatment.

• More than 50% of the global population lives in urban areas and generates over 80% of global domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, water pollution has increased, which in turn is a huge opportunity for the industry.

• The trade-related issues between the US and China are expected to impact the supply chain as many raw materials are imported from the APAC region.

• Vendors will pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale vendors have a presence all over the marketplace, and acquiring them will give an edge to vendors.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period:



• Increasing awareness about the benefits of clean water

• Increasing population and rapid urbanization

• Scarcity of clean water

• Comparatively low cost of installation and maintenance

• Portability and easy installation



The study considers the present scenario of the decentralized water treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



o Application

o System

o End-user

o Technology

o Water source

o TDS level

o Geography



• The wastewater treatment market accounted for the highest revenue share based on an application because there is a rising awareness of health hygiene.

• The point of use system market accounted for a revenue share of 44.95%. The interest in POE treatment has arisen due to innovative technologies in ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment. POUs/POEs are also inexpensive compared to centralized systems, as they defer huge initial capital investments and lessen maintenance and operating costs. They are constrained by their treatment capability and capacity for dealing with various contaminates.

• The municipal sector holds the most share-based on end-users. Most commercial facilities are going for green building certification, where the recycling and disposal of wastewater is one of the key concerns. Therefore, this generates the demand for decentralized water treatment in the commercial sector and drives the market.



Segmentation by Application

• Wastewater Treatment

• Effluent Treatment

• Water Treatment



Segmentation by System

• Point of Use (POU)

• Point of Entry (POE)

• Small Scale Systems



Segmentation by End-user

• Municipal

• Industrial



Segmentation by Technology

• Membrane Technology

• Thermal Technology

• Others



Segmentation by Water Source

• Surface Water

• Brackish Water

• Sea Water



Segmentation by TDS Level

• High TDS Water

• Low TDS Water



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Middle East & Africa: The reason for a high concentration of the market in the Middle East & Africa region is a rapid urbanization and rising disposable income of the population in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

• APAC: China dominates the decentralized water treatment industry in APAC with a revenue share of 31.46%. The market is forecasted to see exponential growth in the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population.

• Europe: Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted water on human health is consequently driving the industry in Europe not only in commercial spaces such as offices, airports, hospitals, and others but also in the residential sector and industrial sectors.



By Geography

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC countries

o South Africa

• APAC

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• As the market has intense competition, Vendors must work in tandem with the ongoing market trends to cater to local and national markets. The key vendors of the market are Fluence, De.Mem, Organica Water, and WaterHealth.

• Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential industries.

• Despite the pandemic in 2020, Fluence, one of the key vendors, had a sales growth of 38% in proprietary MABR solutions.



Key Vendors

• Fluence

• De.mem

• Organica Water

• WaterHealth



Other Prominent Vendors

• Darley

• Ayala Water & Ecology

• Biokube

• Biomicrobics

• Dupont

• Ecofluid

• Epiphany

• Epuramat

• Filterboxx

• Hydroswiss

• TMW

• Bioxica

• Adedge Water Technologies

• ATB Water

• TopolWater

• Afmitech Friesland

• Suez

• Veolia

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Xylem



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the decentralized water treatment market?

2. Which region accounted for the largest share in the decentralized water treatment market?

3. What are the factors driving the decentralized water treatment market?

4. Who are the end-users in the decentralized water treatment market?

5. Who are the key vendors in the decentralized water treatment market?

