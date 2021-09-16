Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Q2 2021 Market Size and Forecasts 2016-2025 Update

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 18038.1 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Japan remains strong.

The gift card industry in Japan is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 16114.2 million in 2020 to reach US$ 25244.2 million by 2025.

The Japanese gift card market has been impacted due to the pandemic in the near term though a steady bounce back is expected in 2021.

Retailers are increasing investment in digital gift cards to gain market share, as digital payment and e-commerce gains momentum in the country. COVID-19 has boosted e-commerce sales in Japan as consumers choose to shop online. This is expected to continue in the medium and long term, which is expected to support growth of e-gift card in the country. Retailers with robust e-commerce and well established gift card programs are expected to gain market share in the medium to long term.

Amaten is one of the leading players in the gift card industry. The company announced plans to establish operations overseas in Dubai, UAE, in August 2020. Also, Amaten in collaboration with Aelf, a blockchain network provider, has a blockchain based gift cards offering. The company has been using blockchain and placing gift cards on smart contract offering security to retailers and merchants as well as solving the Gift Card Error issue which is commonly seen among other digital card market players.

In the COVID times, to provide monetary support due to economic slowdown, Amaten plans to allow merchants to issue gift cards which can be used in the future. It also enables gift card purchases via Bitcoin and helps shoppers redeem unwanted gift cards to cash. Amaten platform currently lists top 25 global merchant gift cards.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Japan. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Japan

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Japan

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Japan

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Japan

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Japan

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Japan

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Japan

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Japan

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Japan

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Japan

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

AEON Group

Lawson Inc

FamilyMart Co Ltd

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Rakuten Inc

Amazon.com Inc

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd

