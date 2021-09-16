The adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 50061.01 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150805/?utm_source=GNW

01 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period:



• Rising demand for bio-based adhesives

• Rising demand from the medical industry

• Rising demand in the APAC countries

• Rising demand from building and construction

• Rising demand from the packaging industry

• Increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry



MARKET OVERVIEW



The adhesives and sealants industry serves a significant purpose in numerous industries such as aerospace and defense, paper and packaging, construction, manufacturing, transportation, etc. The outburst of population and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Bangladesh, etc., has fostered the demand for adhesives and sealants by a considerable amount. Water-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives comprise more than 50% of the total demand in India.



The study considers the adhesives and sealants market’s present scenario and it’s market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Type

• Technology

• Structure type

• End User Application

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The typical difference between an adhesive and sealant is that sealants offer lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives.

• Water-based adhesives had the highest market share, followed by pressure-sensitive adhesives. The major factor of water-based adhesives popularity is the almost negligible emissions of VOCs. Thus, they offer an environment-friendly solution.

• Silicone-based sealants have an excellent low-temperature movement capability and outstanding UV and heat stability. Major applications of such sealants are protecting glazing systems, insulating glass units to improve thermal performance, and missile impact and bomb blast situations. Thus, they have the highest share in the global sealants market.



Segmentation By Type



• Adhesives

• Sealants



Segmentation of adhesives by Technology



• Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Hot Melt

• Reactive

• Pressure Sensitive

• Other



Segmentation of Sealants by Structure Type



• Silicone

• PU

• Acrylic

• Polysulfide

• Butyl

• Plastisol

• Others



Segmentation By End-User Application



• Paper and Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Woodwork and Joinery

• Transportation

• Consumer/DIY

• Footwear and Leather

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• APAC: The APAC emerged as the largest market for adhesives and sealants among all the regions. The rising population, rapid urbanization, increase in demands from the industries such as construction, electronics, packaging, medical and healthcare, etc., are propelling growth in the APAC adhesives and sealant market.

• Europe: Germany is the largest market for adhesives and sealants in Europe. The major end-use sectors for adhesives and sealants in Europe are building and construction, paper and board, industrial assembly, and transportation.

• North America: Silicone-based sealants will dominate the sealants industry due to the numerous advantages they offer.

• Latin America: The increased popularity of biobased adhesives has led to innovations and green adhesives and sealants;

• Middle East & Africa: Due to investments in the non-oil sectors in the middle eastern countries, the demand for adhesives and sealants is expected to grow rapidly.



Segmentation By Geography



• APAC

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Indonesia

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o UK

o Turkey

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key adhesive and sealants market companies are Henkel, H.B. Fuller Arkema S.A, Avery Dennison, and 3M.

• Enhancing partnerships will be a key idea for the companies to sustain themselves in the market. Such partnerships or acquisitions will ensure mutual transfer of technologies and delivery of a better product.



Major Vendors



• Henkel

• B. Fuller

• Arkema S.A.

• Avery Dennison

• 3M



Other Prominent Vendors



• Sika AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• RPM International Inc.

• Pidilite Industries Ltd.

• Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Beardow Adams

• Franklin International

• Wacker Chemical Corporation

• ITW

• DuPont

• Lintec Corporation

• Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Delo Industrial Adhesives

• Jowat SE

• General Sealants Inc.

• Berry Global, Inc.

• Chemence

• Dymax

• Hexcel Corporation

• MASTERBOND



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the adhesives and sealants market?

2. Who are the key players in the adhesives and sealants market?

3. Which segment of the adhesives and sealants industry has the most growth potential?

4. Which region has the largest share in the adhesives and sealants market?

5. What are the latest trends in the adhesive and sealants industry?

6. What are the types of sealants and adhesive?

7. What are the factors contributing to the significant demand of adhesives in the electronics industry?

