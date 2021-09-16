Asia-Pacific Network Security Markets, 2020-2021 & 2025 - Stronger Demand for Integrated Security Appliances Continues to Drive Refreshment and Replacement Activities

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Network Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall APAC network security market is expected to grow at a CAGR 7.4% from 2020 to 2025. The network firewall segment will continue to be the driving force for the overall NWS market in the years to come, with a solid CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Stronger demand for secure SD-WAN and secure cloud edge services solutions is becoming a new driving force for the segment, which drives greater adoption of edge security solutions, centered by FW platforms.

At the same time, governments across countries continue their efforts to upgrade their security systems to tackle targeted attacks that have been soaring. Big projects for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, hosting providers on private cloud, and datacenters and the refreshment lifecycle in different countries will also become important catalysts for market growth in the next 5 years.

The SSL VPN segment is expected to maintain its solid growth momentum, mainly driven by the increasing need for high-performance, secure remote access that has been soaring due to work-from-home policies due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the next 1-to-2 years.

The demand for standalone IDS/IPS is likely to witness a slowdown in the years to come due to the technology consolidation trend, which leads to many businesses either using IDS/IPS as a service or features on other integrated security platforms, such as UTM and NGFW.

In the future, it is likely that standalone IDS/IPS projects may only take place among large businesses with complex IT infrastructure and strong priority on threat management, such as government (CERTs, entities that operate national critical infrastructure) and large banks and financial institutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Network Security Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market

Network Security Market Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

Geographical Coverage

Technology Segmentation

End-user Segmentation

Network Security Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for the Network Security Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Network Security Market

Growth Drivers for the Network Security Market

Growth Restraints for the Network Security Market

Forecast Assumptions - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Network Security Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology - Network Security Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Network Security Market

Competitive Environment - Network Security Market

Revenue Share - Network Security Market

Revenue Share - Network Security Market: APAC Excluding China

Revenue Share - Firewall

Revenue Share Analysis - IDS/IPS

Revenue Share - SSL VPN

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market: ANZ

Key Growth Metrics for Network Security Market - ANZ

Market Highlights

Revenue Forecast - Network Security Market: ANZ

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Network Security Market: ANZ

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Network Security Market: ANZ

Revenue Share - Network Security Market: ANZ

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market: ASEAN

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market: Greater China

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market: India

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market: Japan

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Security Market: South Korea

8. Competitive Assessment - Network Security Market

Vendor Profile - Cisco Systems

Vendor Profile - Fortinet

Vendor Profile - H3C Technologies

Vendor Profile - Huawei

Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Network Security Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Surge in Refreshment of Threat Prevention Platforms in the Short Term

Growth Opportunity 2: Short-term Demand for Secure Remote Access and Zero-trust Network Access

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Demand for Secure SD-WAN

Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Need for Critical Infrastructure Protection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp4b6v



