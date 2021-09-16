9thCO To Join Google’s International Growth Program

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9thCO is thrilled to announce that it will be one of only 30 agencies in North America, and one of the first in Canada, to participate in the Google Partners International Growth program.



This exciting program enables 9thCO to access new resources and tools for its clients to expand into new markets. These tools and resources are otherwise not publicly available.

Google’s program aims to empower businesses and help them confront challenges that may come with international expansion, and will unlock even more opportunities for the agency’s clients.

“Due to our depth of experience with multinational clients, we’re uniquely positioned to take full advantage of this opportunity,” said Aaron Mogàdam, CEO of 9thCO. “Not only will our team benefit from the training initiatives and insightful tools provided by Google — we are excited that our clients now have access to additional resources that will be invaluable to their success in international markets.”

Acceptance into this program recognizes 9thCO’s extensive work with such clients as Global Furniture Group , Book Outlet and several of the world’s largest stock exchanges. This new chapter means that 9thCO can assist its clients in developing data-driven strategies for global growth, while strengthening the knowledge and expertise of its staff.

9thCO is a full service digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. It specializes in internet marketing, ecommerce, design, development and other related tactics. For more information visit: www.9thCO.com.

