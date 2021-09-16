Perspectum Announces Partnership with Datavant to Improve Clinical Trial Recruitment with Connected Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspectum, a global quantitative and genomics-based imaging company, is joining forces with Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations securely connect health data, to offer pharma-sponsored clinical trial recruitment solutions. The partnership with Datavant will enable Perspectum to connect its precision quantitative and genomics-based imaging data to real-world medical data.



Together, the companies will focus on improving patient recruitment in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) clinical trials and also plan to improve recruitment in other therapeutic areas such as cholestatic liver disease, long-COVID, and oncology.

“We are very excited to work with Datavant to achieve the mutual goal of improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Perspectum. Dr. Banerjee adds, “Solid tumor cancers, cholestatic liver disease and long-COVID all require diagnostic lab test results combined with imaging to confirm diagnosis and support disease staging. By linking our data to labs and other real-world data we will join Datavant in its mission to connect disparate medical data sets to help researchers identify trial patients faster.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Perspectum as they bring an innovative approach to the challenge of effective trial recruitment,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “Imaging data yields highly specific insights about patient disease. It becomes even more valuable when it is connected with other real-world data, which adds precision and speed to finding candidates for clinical trials.”

About Perspectum

Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale.

For additional information, please visit: https://perspectum.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

For Further Information:

For Perspectum

Nellie Wild

VP Corporate Affairs

Perspectum

nellie.wild@perspectum.com

For Datavant

Elenee Argentinis

Head of Marketing

Datavant

pr@datavant.com