Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego

Callan Ridge Life Science development follows The Boardwalk campus installation in 2020

SAN DIEGO and MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will be installed at the Callan Ridge campus, a new life science project under development by Healthpeak Properties (Healthpeak), a publicly traded national REIT, in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego. Callan Ridge represents Healthpeak's second life science development to feature View Smart Windows, following the campus-wide installation at The Boardwalk, a Class-A lab and creative office project that delivered this summer.

Located at 3020-3030 Callan Road in the heart of the Torrey Pines Science Park, Callan Ridge will be a Class-A, two-building campus totaling 185,000 square feet and is 100% pre-leased to Turning Point Therapeutics, a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. View Smart Windows will be installed throughout Callan Ridge, providing a healthier and more sustainable environment for the innovators working on tomorrow’s lifesaving science and research. The development will feature stunning architecture and unobstructed coastal and canyon views visible through View Smart Windows.

“At Healthpeak, we strive to create environments that enable breakthrough life science innovation,” said Mike Dorris, Senior VP and Co-Head of Life Science for Healthpeak. “Our deepening partnership with View aligns directly with that goal. View Smart Windows are a game changing amenity that set us apart and had a meaningful impact on Turning Point Therapeutics’ decision to lease the entire Callan Ridge campus.”

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds while controlling temperature and glare. This is especially valuable in life science buildings and labs, where sterile work environments and alert, healthy scientists are critical to success. Blinds act as a reservoir for dust and germs that can contaminate sensitive materials and block blue wavelength sunlight that disinfects surfaces. View Smart Windows eliminate these concerns, while also providing privacy to protect intellectual property and enabling a wider variety of workspace configurations, including those with workstations directly in front of the windows.

View Smart Windows also provide significant health benefits for life science workers. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows experienced half as many headaches and slept 37 minutes longer each night.

“The connection between buildings and human health is undeniable,” adds Jacqueline Davis, Regional Vice President at View. “Companies around the world are realizing the outsized impact that their choice in windows can have on employee wellbeing and productivity. We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Healthpeak and deliver better outcomes for their tenants.”

Michael Wilson, Senior Project Architect with Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects who oversaw the design of both Callan Ridge and The Boardwalk for Healthpeak added, “View Smart Windows enhance the thoughtful layout of the Callan Ridge campus with unobstructed views of the outdoors. They also improve the indoor aesthetic by helping to keep the interior clean and uncluttered.”

Healthpeak was represented by Project Management Advisors (PMA) in the development of Callan Ridge. Healthpeak is a pioneer in San Diego life science real estate with a track record of serving life science tenants for nearly 20 years.



About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.



About Healthpeak

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information, please visit www.healthpeak.com.



About Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects

Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects Inc. (FPBA) is an architectural, interior design and planning firm with particular expertise in the life science, advanced technology, community, higher education, and animal care industries. With offices in San Diego and San Francisco, FPBA has executed the design of life science projects from research labs to full-scale manufacturing totaling more than 11 million square feet.

