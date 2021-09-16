New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Global Wine Sector to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151146/?utm_source=GNW

5% in 2020, followed by the Asia-Pacific with 26.1%. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the highest value CAGR during 2020-2025, at 12.57%, primarily due to improving economy and rising numbers of women in the workforce in its major market, China. The increasing purchasing power, will remain the major macroeconomic factors driving the sector, globally. China was the leading wine market in 2020 with a value share of 17.7% followed by the US with a 12.8% value share. However, in volume terms, the US led the wine sector and accounted for 15.1% of the global volume sales in 2020. Over 2020-2025, Nigeria is expected to record the highest value growth with 18.93%, followed by China and Syria at 15.32% and 15.01%, respectively.



In the global wine sector, the top five companies accounted for combined value share of 13.3% in 2020. E. & J. Gallo Winery was the leading company with a value share of 5.6%. It was followed by The Wine Group LLC and Constellation Brands, Inc. (2.2%, each), Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited (1.7%) , and Accolade Wines (1.6%). Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global wine sector in 2020, with a value share of 43.2%, ahead of food & drinks specialists with 27.6%. Among all the regions, Eastern Europe held the highest volume share of wine through hypermarkets & supermarkets with 47.8%, while the Americas held the highest share for through food & drinks specialists with 31.5% in 2020. Glass was the most used pack material in the wine sector in 2020 accounting for 88.5% volume share, while bottle was the most used pack type with a volume share of 91.3%. Stopper closure type accounted for a 69.2% volume share, while the carton- folding primary outer type held a share of 5%.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global wine sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector Overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labelling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions- Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe- highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- High-Potential Countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth over 2020-2025, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region.

- Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global haircare sector in 2020. It covers: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & drinks specialists, Department Stores, Convenience Stores, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Drug stores & Pharmacies, eRetailers, Vending machines, and Others.

- Preferred Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare products.



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labelling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global wine industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the industry and to identify high-potential countries over the next 5 years.

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________