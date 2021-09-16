Radisson Collection launches new global art series with emerging artists to create art inspired by each hotel’s iconic location

Radisson Collection, Radisson Hotel Group’s premium lifestyle brand, is proud to announce a new series of global art collaborations working with local emerging artists to create a curated selection of immersive artwork and creative lifestyle experiences for guests to enjoy as the brand continues to expand its luxury portfolio with key flagship openings in an innovative and creative manner.

The new global art series will see individual artists create new works of art at a selection of Radisson Collection hotels, providing not only an exclusive experience for guests to virtually discover these destinations from a unique angle, but also bring beautiful new artwork to life through a combination of art and avant-garde mediums. Stemming from the design heritage of the first Radisson Collection hotel designed by Arne Jacobsen – Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen - these creative partnerships will continue the artistic thread of the brand into the future. These new collaborations will showcase Radisson Collection hotels from a unique perspective and support the art sector by raising awareness of these artists on a global scale, and tapping into new audiences across the world with their exclusive creations.





The first collaborations will launch in the United Kingdom with two artists who have achieved worldwide recognition and attracted large communities to their social media channels thanks to their highly imaginative work. These artists include the photographer Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, and Fei Wang, contemporary artist and Chinese illustrator known under the pseudonym of Mr.Slowboy.

Paperboyo (his Instagram account name) is an English photographer who has turned what once was a hobby into a full-time profession playing with perspective, history, and architecture. His travels have taken him to some of the world’s most stunning locations including New York, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and the moais of Easter Island. At The Edwardian Manchester, A Radisson Collection Hotel, McCor was inspired by the landscape, designs, and scenery around him, including the hotel’s mix of modern and Victorian architecture which he brought to life and captured from a new perspective with his signature brand of illustrative photographic art and humor. Go behind the scenes here on YouTube.



"Six years of travelling the globe with my photography has unintentionally provided me with a lot of experience in hotels. As a visual artist, when I step into a lobby I can't help but notice if a brand has gone the extra mile with their attention to detail, and in Radisson Collection hotels it's certainly noticeable. To be aligned with Radisson made me want to step up my own game and create something special to celebrate their passion for detail and for noticing the small things other hotel brands don't." says Rich McCor.

Mr.Slowboy is highly respected in the art and fashion worlds for his pencil illustrations having worked with global luxury fashion brands such as Alfred Dunhill, and British heritage brands like Barbour and Fortnum & Mason. Through his creative networks and large community of social media followers, Mr.Slowboy shares his unique vintage and retro style creations with a modern touch. Inspired by The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel, Mayfair London’s strong fashion heritage as the official hotel for London Fashion Week, Mr.Slowboy has created detailed illustrations that depict characters in everyday situations wearing different outfits to fit the occasion, whether a special evening dinner, or relaxing in one of the hotel’s award-winning suites.

"After witnessing and experiencing the awfully strange world without travel for two years, I certainly enjoyed every moment when I was working on the project collaborating with Radisson Collection as I could keep daydreaming those good old days when we were still able to jump on a plane for a city break." comments Fei Wang.





Following on from the successful collaborations this year, additional partnerships will continue to be revealed into 2022 where artists will visit and share their inspiration from flagship Radisson Collection hotels in the UK, Spain, Belgium, Italy, as well as other key locations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia including the brand’s upcoming openings in destinations like Milan and Seville. The works of art will be showcased across both Radisson Collection’s and the artists’ social media platforms, as well as displayed within the hotels after each artist’s tenure.

The art collection by Paperboyo and Mr.Slowboy will be on display with further details to be revealed on the @radissoncollection Instagram page. A showcase event displaying the original artworks will be scheduled in one of the Radisson Collection destinations for guests and preferred Radisson Rewards members to enjoy a combined collection of all the artworks and explore Radisson Collection through the lens of art.

“We are delighted to launch this new creative offering across our premium luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection hotels. Our discerning guests have a passion for discovering new art and are looking for creative ways to elevate their guest experience and fill their travels with memories worthy of their own art collection. Paperboyo and Mr.Slowboy‘s unique approach to art fits perfectly with our commitment to offering guests exceptional contemporary experiences in some of the world’s most iconic locations. We look forward to launching the next collaborations as we continue to showcase Radisson Collection hotels from new, creative perspectives and support emerging artists across the globe.” says Cristina Serra, Senior Vice President Global Branding & Guest Experience.

MEDIA CONTACT:

SOPHIE CLARKE, Director Social Media & Consumer PR EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON COLLECTION:

Radisson Collection is a premium lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations, providing immediate access to the local culture.

Radisson Collection is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Collection on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP:

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



ABOUT EDWARDIAN HOTELS LONDON:

Edwardian Hotels London is one of the UK's largest privately owned hotel groups, which has been operating and developing its hospitality portfolio, including upscale five- and four-star luxury hotels, since Jasminder Singh OBE began his career within the hospitality industry in 1977.

Today, Edwardian Hotels London owns and operates The May Fair, The Edwardian Manchester, both part of premium lifestyle brand Radisson Collection, 10 Radisson Blu Edwardian hotels across London and a range of luxury restaurant and bar brands, including the award-winning Kitchen concept restaurants; May Fair Kitchen, Bloomsbury Street Kitchen, Peter Street Kitchen, Leicester Square Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and May Fair Bar, as well as Steak & Lobster and Scoff & Banter.

The Londoner, Edwardian Hotels London’s latest opening, is the world’s first super boutique hotel in London’s Leicester Square and incorporates 350 bedrooms and suites, six concept eateries and bars, The Residence, The Retreat, private screening rooms, seven inspiring meeting spaces and a stunning ballroom for 850 guests. It is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection.

For more information, visit www.edwardian.com

