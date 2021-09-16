The U.S. memory foam mattress market is projected to reach values more than USD 17.69 billion by 2026

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Memory Foam Mattress and Pillow Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150822/?utm_source=GNW

69 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. memory foam mattress market forecast period:



• Increasing adoption of memory foam in aircraft & transportation

• Rising demand for eco-friendly mattresses

• The rise in the number of sleep disorder cases

• Growth in Direct Distribution



U.S. MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS MARKET OVERVIEW



The growth of the real estate industry has positively influenced the residential sector. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for memory foam mattresses is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. The high consumption of orthopedic mattresses by the residential sector has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users of the global memory foam market. The U.S. smart memory foam mattress and pillow market has slowed down during COVID-19 in terms of demand and supply.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The US is expected to witness strong demand for specialty mattresses, especially memory foam, during the forecast period.

• The replacement of old mattresses has been the trend followed by people across the world. There are several reasons for the increase in awareness towards the replacement of the mattress, such as awareness of sleep benefits and the rising number of persons suffering from back and spine-related problems.

• Product diversification is the key for new vendors to enter the market. Existing furniture providers and retailers such as Walmart enter the industry through product development and product line extension.

• With increasing internet penetration, several online websites serve end-users seeking convenience and easy accessibility to get these products. E-retailing is gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products.



The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. memory foam mattress market forecast and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies operating in the market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

o Product

o Application

o Density

o End-user

o Geography



By Product: Traditional memory foam holds the most share in the market as it has advantages such as pressure-relieving properties, heat retention, off-gassing, and prevents the dissipation of heat from the body.



By Application: The application’s demand for bedding is highest due to high replacement demand in developed regions. Also, there is a demand for newer models with growth driven by a higher prevalence of arthritis, back, spine, and joint-related issues, awareness towards proper sleep, and a rising standard of living.



By Density: High-density memory foam is high in demand even after being expensive as it provides excellent durability and support. They also offer stiff back support and mold to the body to relieve pressure joints. Also, its mattress improves blood circulation.



By End-user: The residential segment dominated the industry and will continue so in the forecast period because of the increasing number of housings, housing repairs, and maintenance.



Segmentation by Product

• Traditional

• Gel

• Air Cooled



Segmentation by Application

• Bedding & Furniture

• Transportation

• Others



Segmentation by Density

• High Density

• Medium Density

• Low Density



Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• South: The Southern US mattress market accounted for nearly 40.81% share in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 41.09% during 2020–2026.

• West: The bedding & furniture segment dominated the application segment in 2020 and will account for more than 65% of the market share. The high-density segment is the fastest growing and contributes more than 65% to the incremental growth of the memory foam industry during the forecast period.

• Midwest: In Midwest, the air cool memory foam is the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 6.78%. Thus the segment is expected to get momentum with the rising demand for optimal sleeping experience during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography



• US

o South

o West

o Midwest

o Northeast



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Currently, the US memory foam industry is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. There are over 600 mattress manufacturers in the US bedding industry. The key vendors are Sleep Number, Foam Factory, Serta Simmons Bedding, and Kingsdown.

• Direct-to-customers brands are catching up with the sales disrupting the decade-old traditional market for mattresses.

• China-based vendors would go for a full-fledged US launch of their products during the forecast period.

• Serta Simmons Bedding is the market leader in the overall mattress industry in the US and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands. It has a long-standing relationship with its distributors nationwide and has a well-recognized commercial market presence.

• Vendors may enter into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers to enhance their product reach in the market.

• Vendors should try to address end-users concerns over issues related to memory foam mattresses and memory foam pillows. Off-gassing, odor issues, and overheat issue, among others should be addressed.



Key Vendors

• Sleep Number

• Foam Factory

• Serta Simmons Bedding

• Kingsdown



Other Prominent Vendors

• Tempur Sealy International

• Aerofoam Industries

• Ashley Furniture Industries

• Corsicana Mattress

• King Koil

• Mattress Firm

• Leggett & Platt

• Restonic Mattress

• Southerland

• Spring Air

• Amerisleep

• Therapedic International

• Casper Sleep

• GhostBed

• Keetsa

• Nest Bedding

• Novaform



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the U.S. memory foam mattress market?

2. Which end-user sector generates the most revenue in the U.S. memory foam mattress market?

3. Who are the major vendors in the memory foam mattress market in the US?

4. What are the key factors driving the U.S. memory foam mattress market growth?

5. What are the latest market trends for the U.S. smart memory foam mattress industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150822/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________