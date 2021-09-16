New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bauxite Mining to 2025 - Analysing Reserves and Production by Country, Global Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers and Key Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151174/?utm_source=GNW
Global bauxite production grew by an estimated 1.2% in 2020, over the previous year. The growth was mainly supported by higher output from the world’s second-largest producer, Guinea - with an estimated 25.1% increase. Meanwhile, production from Australia fell by 1.2% over the previous year. Rio Tinto, Alcoa, and Norsk Hydro are the top three bauxite producer in the world produced a combined 12.7Mt of bauxite in 2020 - up by 2.5% over the previous year. Rio Tinto is the largest producer, with output of 56.1Mt in 2020, up by 2% over 2019, mainly due to the ramp-up from the CBG mine expansion in Guinea, stable performance from the Pacific mine and additional volume from the start-up of the Amrun mine at the end of 2019. By 2025, the global bauxite production is expected to reach 406.7Mt, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2021-2025. Guinea, Australia and Indonesia are the world’s top supplier of bauxite, with a combined 141.5Mt exports in 2020, compared to 118.9Mt in 2019. In terms of imports, China is the world’s-largest bauxite importer, with 101.6Mt in 2020, up by 0.9% against the previous year.
Summary Bauxite is the key ore for aluminum production which is largely used in the automobile, construction, packaging, electrical, machinery equipment and consumer goods industries.
