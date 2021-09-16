Internet of Things Development Survey 2021 with Subscriber Inputs

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things Development Survey 2021, Volume 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This survey gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns and intentions of developers in relation to the Internet of Things. The survey solicits input from subscribers prior to the publication of each volume.

This subscriber input is incorporated into the content of the survey, providing answers and insight into issues of interest to our clients.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics and Firmographics

Involvement in Software Development

IoT Development in Moonlighting Efforts

Company Size

Team Size

Company's Years in Business

Industry

Target Verticals for IoT Deployments

Primary Focus of IoT Development

Outside Sales of Applications

Outside Sales of Applications by Company Size

Monetization of IoT Development

The IoT Developers' Journey

Importance of Technologies to IoT

Problems Targeted by IoT Products

Involvement in Tool Purchasing

Initial Information Sources for IoT

Most Effective Learning Resources for IoT Platforms

Characteristics of Targeted IoT Products

Main Factors Leading Developers to Adopt an IoT Tool or Platform

Most Critical Platform Support

Most Helpful Forms of Support for IoT Development Resources

IoT and the Enterprise

Senior Management Champions for IoT or Mobile Projects

Influencers in Internal Software Projects

Extent of IoT Solutions

Extent of IoT Solutions by Company Size

Scope of Use Cases for IoT Solutions

Scope of Use Cases for IoT Solutions by Company Size

Use of Security Development Teams

Use of Security Development Teams by Company Size

Delivery of Solutions that Manage Devices and Resources as Code

Types of Enterprise IoT Apps that Developers Work On

IoT Hardware and Embedded Systems Development

Languages Used for Embedded Designs

Top Requirements for Infrastructure and Backbone Support

CPU/Vendor Infrastructure for Device- and Application-level Security

Requirements for Functional Safety Support

Biggest Barrier to Porting Application to a Different Architectures

Most Useful Hardware Development Resources

Most Difficult Issue in Building Connected Devices

Optimization of Real-time Projects for Hardware Architectures

Most Important Hardware Considerations for Real-time Systems

Most Important Architecture Considerations for Real-time Systems

Most Important IP Ecosystem Considerations for Real-time Systems

Artificial Intelligence and Data Management

Use of Big Data Capabilities

Reasons for Leveraging Big Data in IoT projects

Where IoT Data is Typically Used

Types of Database Technology Used as Backends

Timeline for Using AI and Machine Learning in IoT Projects

Use Cases Supported for AI Projects

Approaches for Targeting Hardware with AI Applications

Cloud Development and Virtualization

Backends Used for IoT Solutions

IoT Middleware Offerings Used

Use of Cloud Services in IoT

Use of Containers for Deployment

Benefits of Using Containers for IoT

Edge Computing

Top Technical Barriers to Developing Edge Infrastructure Solutions

Plans for Developing Applications for Edge Computing

Percentage of IoT Projects Deployed to the Edge

Workloads Used in Edge Computing

Top Verticals Targeted in Edge Computing

Types of Artifacts Deployed to the Edge

Deploying to Edge Computing Solutions

IoT Development Lifecycle

Current Challenges in IoT Development

Length of Typical Development Lifecycle

Top Reasons for Delays in Early Development

Delivery of Services via Apps

Obstacles to IoT Innovation

Integration of APIs from Vendors

API Access Features

Testing and Performance

Optimization for Specific Device Capabilities

Use of Emulators and Simulators

Optimization for Specific Processors

Use of Performance and Profiling Tools

Use of Sandboxes for Testing

Use of Video Analytics in IoT Projects

Importance of Physical Factors in Development Efforts

Security

Optimization for Security

Optimization for Security by Company Size

IoT-Related Security Breaches

Handling of Identity Management

Most Difficult Aspect of IoT Security

Greatest Technical Trouble Spot for IoT Security

Most Likely Security Approaches Supported for IoT Apps

Government-mandated Protocols for Authentication

Technology Adoption

Anticipated Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Reasons for Targeting Emerging Technologies

Plans for Targeting Mobile Devices

Mobile Device Targets

Plans for Targeting Specific Mobile Platforms

Target Platforms for Embedded, IoT, or Edge Design

Sensor Use

Devices Housing Sensors

Types of Sensors Supported

Communication Protocol Use

Connectivity Protocol Use

User Interfaces Targeted for IoT Projects

Technology Adoption

Drivers of Mixed Reality Adoption

Motivations for Selecting Mixed Reality Providers

Top Challenge to Developing Mixed Reality Projects

Automotive and Connected Car Development

Plans for Developing Automotive or Connected Car Software

Likely In-vehicle Platform Targets

Preferred Delivery of Automotive or Connected Car Apps

Interest in Smart Assistants for Auto Deployments

Nature of Automotive Development

Plans for Embedded Systems in Automotive Development

Integrating APIs from Telematics Services

Anticipated Connectivity for Automotive Projects

Greatest Challenge in Developing Connected Car Apps

Perceived Leader in Autonomous Vehicles

Barriers to Targeting Automotive Platforms

Barriers to Automotive Platforms by Plans for Automotive Deployment

Greatest Challenges Facing Automotive Development

Automotive Development Challenges by Plans for Automotive Development

Wearables Development

Plans for Developing Software for Wearables

Type of Wearables Targeted

Initial Wearable Platforms Targeted

Primary Function of Wearables App

Monitoring of Functions in Wearables Projects

End Users Use of Wearable App Functions

Top Concerns for Wearable Device Deployments

Top Challenges When Creating Wearables Projects

Data Visualization

Involvement in Data Visualization for IoT Projects

End Users of Data Visualization

Delivery Medium for Data Visualization

Roles Responsible for Data Visualization

Important Features for Data Visualization Tools and Services

Data Visualization Metrics Tracked

Commercial vs. Open-source Data Visualization Tools

IoT-specific Data Visualization Tools

Integration of Data Visualization Tools

