Opportunities in the Eastern European Confectionery Sector to 2025

5%, globally, was valued at US$22,038.3 million in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the next five years to reach US$26,214.2 million by 2025. In terms of volume, the Eastern European market recorded volume sales of 2,407.7 million units, in 2020. The region is set to grow at a volume CAGR of 1.36% during 2020-2025. The top five companies in the Eastern European confectionery sector accounted for a value share of 48.9% in 2020, of which Mars, Incorporated held the highest share of 13.9%, with presence in all confectionery categories. It was followed by Mondelez International, Inc (12.2%), Nestlé (10.5%), United Confectioners (6.2%), and Ferrero (6.1%). Private labels held a 3.4% value share of overall sales in the Eastern European confectionery sector in 2020. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Eastern European confectionery sector, with a value share of 44.8% in 2020, followed by convenience stores and food & drinks specialists.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various confectionery by category across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern European region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling confectionery manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern European region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern European region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector between 2015-2020. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the confectionery sector in 2020. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European confectionery sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Eastern European confectionery sector.



