Global $56.88 Mn Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Markets to 2026: Focus on Camera, Artificial Light Source, Image Processor

The global hyperspectral imaging in the agriculture market is expected to reach $56.88 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The growth rate in the market is because of the increased emphasis on precision farming around the world. Due to the increasing global food demand, growers must adopt better ways for growing to maximize their yield increase production.

The technology provides a wide range of solutions for the agricultural industry such as crop stress detection, pathogen detection, and monitoring. With improved technological advancements and better adoption of the technology, hyperspectral imaging will help drive the precision farming market globally.

Product / Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of hyperspectral imaging products for the agriculture industry and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding on the operation of different hyperspectral imaging products (i.e., camera, artificial light source, image processor, and others). These products enable hyperspectral imaging in agriculture, wherein cameras are the primary equipment for image capturing.

Hyperspectral imaging has applications in a wide range of industries, such as mineralogy, agriculture, astronomy, and surveillance, through unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions. Since the 2000s, research has been carried out on the application of technology in the agricultural industry. By using hyperspectral imaging cameras and accessories, a wide range of crop issues can be addressed through hyperspectral imaging. Growers around the world have started to accept hyperspectral imaging in agriculture because of the better awareness about the benefits that the technology entails.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market

The supply chain for the majority of the industries across the globe got impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including hyperspectral imaging in the agriculture industry. A significant impact was witnessed on the global hyperspectral imaging in the agriculture market as equipment manufacturers were unable to provide equipment to deploy in the agricultural field due to government measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by Product

Hyperspectral imaging in the agriculture market in the product segment is dominated by hyperspectral imaging cameras. These cameras are the primary equipment that is required to capture hyperspectral images, and data collected by the cameras is processed after. With a hyperspectral camera, the light is captured through a lens and split into different spectral lengths by a dispersive element such as a prism or a diffraction grating.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by Application

Hyperspectral imaging in the agriculture market in the application segment is dominated by stress detection. Hyperspectral imaging is primarily focused on monitoring crop health and maintaining a better yield. Thus, stress detection in the plant is leading the application segment of the market.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by Region

North America generated the highest revenue of $10.06 million in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North American region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market.

Also, leading players in hyperspectral imaging in the agriculture market are operating in the North American region, which gives a wide range of options to the growers purchasing hyperspectral imaging-based equipment. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 13.16% during the forecast period.

Analytik Ltd.

BaySpec, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Cubert GmbH

FluroSat

Gamaya

HAIP Solution GmbH

Imec

ImpactVision

Inno-spec GmbH

INO

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Resonon Inc.

Surface Optics Corporation

Teledyne FLIR LLC

