Saudi Arabia data center market size will witness investments of USD 1180 million by 2026

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is one of the prominent locations across the Middle East for data center investment. Improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong enablers for the growth of the Saudi Arabian data center industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for several digitization initiatives in Saudi Arabia.



SAUDI ARABIA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• Saudi Arabia is one of the significant data center colocation markets in the Middle East region, with a revenue of USD 140 million generated in 2020.

• Scope Technologies, DesertClouds, Waja Media Solutions, Alfuzail, and BrighteningTech, are some of the local cloud service providers in Saudi Arabia.

• The growing adoption of smart devices and increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several organizations in Saudi Arabia to invest in Big data and IoT technology.

• Riyadh is the primary data center in Saudi Arabia, housing around 50% of the region’s total facilities.

• Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a hotspot for investment in renewable energy owing to the abundance of solar energy sources in the region.

• Many telecommunication providers and hyperscale data center operators invest in cables to improve network connectivity within the country.

• Saudi Arabia enjoys a strategic location between Africa and APAC that can easily connect both the regions, which will benefit the operators to invest in a submarine cable network passing through the country.



The report considers the present scenario of the Saudi Arabia data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:



• Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from Saudi Arabia’s data center operators.

• With the growth in data center investments, most facilities adopt a medium- to high-voltage switchgear in Saudi Arabia.

• In Saudi Arabia, data center operators are likely to use air-based cooling techniques since most parts of the region are covered with deserts and there is water scarcity.

• The Saudi Arabia data center market is dominated by greenfield construction. It will witness an increase in modular data center construction in the coming years.

• SMEs’ adoption of cloud-based services has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to aid industry growth in Saudi Arabia.

• Gulf Data Hub invested around USD 56 million to construct a colocation data facility in Jeddah in 2020.



SAUDI ARABIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Ashi & Bushnag, Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting Company, Atkins, Capitoline, DC PRO, Edarat Group, ICS Nett, Linesight, and RED are some of the major Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors in Saudi Arabia’s market. The colocation operator Gulf Data Hub plans to build two data centers in Jeddah and Al Khobar, adding around 32 MW of power. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) deployed two facilities across Jeddah and Al-Madina, adding over 5 MW of cumulative power.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

• Ashi & Bushnag

• Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting Company

• Atkins

• Capitoline

• DC PRO

• Edarat Group

• EGEC

• HATCO

• ICS Nett

• INT’LTEC Group

• Juffali Airconditioning, Mechanical, and Electrical Company (JAMED)

• Linesight

• RED

• SANA Creative Systems



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Canovate

• Caterpillar

• Conteg

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Grundfos

• HITEC Power Protection

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• Gulf Data Hub

• Salam (Integrated Telecom Company)

• Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

• NourNet

• Saudi Telecom Company (stc)



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Saudi Arabia data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Riyadh

o Jeddah

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



SAUDI ARABIA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



Infrastructure Type

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



IT Infrastructure

• Server

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chillers

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



Tier Segments

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Geography

• Riyadh

• Jeddah

• Other Cities



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Saudi Arabia data center market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in the Saudi Arabia data center market?

3. What are the latest market trends in the Saudi Arabia data center market?

4. What are some existing and upcoming data centers in Saudi Arabia?

5. Who are the IT infrastructure providers for the data center market in Saudi Arabia?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150818/?utm_source=GNW



