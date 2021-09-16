LexaGene Enters into Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) (https://www.cbc.devcom.army.mil/).



This CRADA aims to foster innovative biothreat defense capability development, which is part of DEVCOM’s current technology priorities. LexaGene will work with the United States Army to demonstrate the capabilities of the MiQLabTM, LexaGene’s flagship pathogen detection system.

Dr. Manoj Nair, Director Applications & Assay Development at LexaGene comments, "This CRADA enables our team to work with biothreat specialists within DEVCOM who have access to unique biothreat samples and secure government laboratory facilities. This working arrangement is critical for us to advance our goal of providing technology for biothreat detection to the United States government."

Under this agreement, LexaGene will deliver a MiQLab system to DEVCOM for the purpose of determining the system’s ability to detect Bacillus anthracis and Yersinia pestis, which cause anthrax and plague, respectively. DEVCOM will determine the system’s sensitivity (e.g., limit-of-detection) for these two pathogens as well as evaluate the system’s quantitative detection capability.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder states, “Early in my career, I helped develop the Autonomous Pathogen Detection System (APDS), which was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be the first autonomous detector component of their BioWatch antiterrorism program (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18763806/). Through this work, I was inspired to improve the APDS technology, so I invented the technology that LexaGene is now commercializing. LexaGene’s MiQLab is open-access, making it much more nimble for quickly responding to a novel threat. I am very pleased to be working again with the U.S. government and look forward to demonstrating to the Army the benefits of the MiQLab’s open-access technology for the rapid detection of bio-threat agents.”

This work will be conducted at both LexaGene and DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

About U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, is the Army's technology leader and largest technology developer. DEVCOM ensures the dominance of Army capabilities by creating, integrating and delivering technology-enabled solutions to our Soldiers.

