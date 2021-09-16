2021 Dragon Digital Dynasty Encyclopedia

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Countdown to the Chinese Century: Digital Provinces Guide Part One" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An Economic Electronic Encyclopedia to the Dragon's Digital Dynasty complete with over 300 supporting unique images.

Part One explores the first 11 provinces alphabetically from Anhui to Gansu to Heilongjiang in this comprehensive guide to China's digital economy. Understand their entire digital economies each over twelve Fourth Industrial Revolution sectors of technologies of the future from AI to blockchain to 5G.

Learn about the investment opportunities of a lifetime from Xiong'an New Area in Hebei to the Cloud Valley in Chongqing as China's smart cities of the future are accelerated into the present over the next few years and providing a global model for urbanisation.

Discover why Hainan is the free trade zone of the future at the heart of the Maritime Silk Road and why Gansu is redefining smart tourism along the Silk Road as well as being at the vanguard of China's blockchain revolution. Guangxi is the largest electric car market in the world and Guizhou is challenging Silicon Valley as China's big data hub.

Anhui, home to iFlytek, and Beijing are at the frontier of Chinese AI while Guangdong and Heilongjiang spearhead China's drone development. Fujian is the maritime gateway to the Digital Silk Road but it is also pioneering virtual reality and China's 5G innovation that is redefining global technology.

3D printing, high-speed rail, robotics, and renewable energy are also explored as no stone has been left unturned in the examination of the future of China's domestic economy and the unprecedented transformation of its rural areas into thriving innovative hubs of 550 million digital entrepreneurs.

The Chinese economy will be the world's biggest economy by as soon as 2025 at the latest (and 55% digital at around $12 trillion), $30 trillion (GDP) overall by 2030, and $50 trillion-$60 trillion (GDP/PPP) by 2050. The first in a series of three parts, this once in a lifetime investment guide is for any CEO, investment banker, entrepreneur, market analyst, venture capitalist, and businessperson that wants to help make history.

Provinces

Anhui

Beijing

Chongqing

Fujian

Gansu

Guangdong

Guangxi

Guizhou

Hainan

Hebei

Heilongjiang

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uogbi