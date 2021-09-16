Genesis Cancer Center Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute

Fort Myers, Fla. & Hot Springs, Ark., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Cancer Center (Genesis), serving Hot Springs and surrounding communities in oncology/hematology, recently unveiled new branding in response to patient needs. For over 30 years, Genesis has provided the highest quality cancer care customized for the needs of each individual patient and will continue to deliver that same level of care and personalization in ten locations throughout southern and central Arkansas.

At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the practice name to Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute. The Genesis name is rooted in the practice’s commitment to hope, compassionate patient care and comprehensive state-of-the-art treatment.

“We believe the new name is a better reflection of what we offer to our patients, referring providers and the communities we serve,” said Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute Medical Oncologist and founder Dr. Timothy Webb. He added, “We go beyond the cancer diagnosis, consulting for benign and malignant hematology, including blood banking, clotting abnormalities, immunology and infusion services for the newer targeted and immunological treatments available in GI, Dermatology and Rheumatology issues.”

Genesis also offers many conveniences for the patient, providing radiology scans on campus, participation in the largest access to clinical trials and investigational studies through a partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute and the benefits of Our Promise Cancer Resource, a nonprofit that Genesis created over 10 years ago, donating $1.2 million dollars to help ease the burden of patient expenses while they undergo treatment.

AON CEO Todd Schonherz added, “Although the Genesis rebrand brings a new identity, the level of care will not change. Genesis remains committed to bringing expert cancer care and treatments close to where patients and their support systems live.”

Genesis is part of the American Oncology Network (AON)—a leading physician network helping community oncologists have greater access to more resources so patients get top-level cancer care within their communities.

About Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute: (GenesisCancerBlood.com)

Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and hematology, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute is recognized for providing expert cancer care in Arkansas. The highly trained physicians, clinicians and staff are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for their patients. The medical oncology/hematology physicians at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute include Dr. R. Timothy Webb, Dr. Robert T. Muldoon, Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, Dr. A. Lynn Cleveland and Dr. Lingyi Chen.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 102 physicians and 75 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

