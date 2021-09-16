Mexico excavator market size will be valued at USD 573.21 million and to reach a volume of 6874 units by 2027

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mexico Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150813/?utm_source=GNW

21 million and to reach a volume of 6874 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88% by volume during 2021-2027



Vendor abilities to finance the procurement of parts and components required to manufacture and operate excavators are influenced by the purchasing power of contractors. Investments from developed nations, favorable government policies and FDIs, a shift in focus toward local production, and anticipated industrial advancements in the mining, agriculture, and construction industries are all contributing to the increased demand for crawler excavators.



MEXICO CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS



• Mexico crawler excavator market size in 2021 was valued at USD 454.30 million by revenue and 5470 units by volume.

• The government focuses on infrastructure development projects through the PPP model that can increase the demand for crawler excavators in Mexico.

• The increase in investment in mining projects in 2021 is expected to drive the demand for crawler excavators over the forecast period is expected to drive the demand for crawler excavators over the forecast period.

• The demand for a customized excavator is increasing to maintain high machine utilization and reduce overall operating costs.

• Mexico’s crawler excavator market by forestry is expected to reach 307 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.66%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• Contractors have started to focus on small excavators as labor shortage is increasing in the agriculture and forestry industries, which will help the small excavator industry grow in the long run.

• The government planned to invest in infrastructure development projects estimated at USD 42 billion in 2021, accelerating the demand for the Mexico crawler excavator industry.

• CASE Construction equipment Mexico has added the new CX245D SR minimum swing radius excavator to its D Series line. It designs to offer better digging and lifting power in a limited work area.



The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico crawler excavator market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the crawler excavator market.



MEXICO CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET – SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The growing of mini excavators is driving OEMs to develop and release more sophisticated models as they are capable of landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in cities and farms.

• Due to rising urbanization and increasing activity in the country’s construction sectors, the production and sales of large excavators are expected to boost significantly. The large crawler excavator market in Mexico is expected to reach $96 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.26%.

• Mexico government’s major focus is on expanding roads and mass transit, Railways lines which will further propel the growth of this segment. Mexico’s 102 HP-200 HP crawler excavator market revenue is expected to reach $124.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%.



Market Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

• Mini (

• Small (7-24 tons)

• Medium (25-40 tons)

• Large (above 40 tons)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power Output

• 61-101 HP

• 102-200 HP

• >201 HP



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Manufacturers are focusing on providing customized products, owing to a surge in demand for these products. Komatsu has unique global production and sales system. It steps up its manufacturing plants in the areas close to its distribution center to reduce the transportation cost. This system helps them to establish a global network of production and sales bases.



Major Vendors

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi construction machinery

• Hyundai Construction Equipment

• SANY

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Doosan

• Kobelco

• JCB

• John Deere



Other Prominent Vendors

• Sumitomo

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

• LeeBoy

• Kubota Corporation

• Liebherr Group

• Case Construction Equipment



Distributor Profiles

• Tracsa

• ADCOMA

• RM Rental Maquinaria

• Ibergruas

• Golden equipment company



