Fairfax India Announces Investment in Maxop Engineering Company Private Limited

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has entered into an agreement to invest, in aggregate, up to INR 4.88 billion (approximately $66 million at current exchange rates) for a 67% equity interest in Maxop Engineering Company Private Limited (“Maxop”) in two transactions.

In connection with the initial transaction, Fairfax India will invest INR 2.22 billion (approximately $30 million at current exchange rates) for a 51% equity interest in Maxop and in the second transaction will invest up to INR 2.66 billion (approximately $36 million at current exchange rates) for an additional 16% equity interest. The initial transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021 and the second transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxop is a precision aluminum die casting and machining solution provider for aluminum die casting components used by the automotive and industrial sectors, with customers in India, Asia, North America and Europe. Maxop is based in New Delhi and operates with four plants in Manesar, Haryana and two plants in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

"We are very impressed with Maxop’s growth under the exceptional leadership of its Managing Director, Shailesh Arora. Shailesh has built a strong organization catering to a wide array of customers around the world. We intend to provide Shailesh with the resources necessary to expand the business and build Maxop to be a world class leader in the precision engineered components manufacturing industry. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Shailesh" said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

Shailesh Arora, Managing Director of Maxop, said, "We are excited to partner with Fairfax India to accelerate our next phase of growth and continue to create value for our customers, employees and other stakeholders. I am truly humbled by the faith Prem and Fairfax India are entrusting in me as their partner and the Managing Director of Maxop. We will benefit significantly from Fairfax India's long-term vision to create a world class precision engineered components manufacturing company in India.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

