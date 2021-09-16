Deal Box Engaged by Gratwick Productions to Provide Capital Advisory Funds

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deal Box Inc. , a capital advisory firm focused on working with emerging growth companies to prepare and execute capital strategies through the issuance of digital and conventional securities, plans to provide a digital securities offering to Gratwick Productions . The offering will be made solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").



During 2020, the film and TV industry experienced a transformation even with the global pandemic. OTT services, defined as any stand alone streaming content that bypasses traditional media distribution channels such as cable by using internet, currently have more than 51 million US households streaming content from this type of platform. Gratwick Productions plans to be a part of this new generation of content creation by amplifying voices that have not yet been discovered.

Gratwick Productions was formed to capitalize on the tailwinds driving the creator economy and in response to existing challenges creators have in commercializing their projects. Currently writers, publishers and producers are faced with hurdles such as a predatory and nepotistic system in the film industry, dealing with third party intermediaries, and erosion of creative control and direction. Gratwick Productions aims to disrupt this legacy process of film making by bypassing many of these hurdles to enable livestream access to content that will take viewers through the production cycle. This will include livestream access to pre-production, production, and post production programs.

“Gratwick is delivering a significant contrast to legacy content production that is expense intensive and doesn’t begin to recoup investment until the distribution phase that is typically two years and more after the project start and pre-production begins,” said Kris Hubert , CEO of Gratwick Productions.

Deal Box has helped the disruptive OTT company by utilizing the digital security structure of advisory funds through providing benefits to prospective investors with the creation of an earlier path to liquidity as well as tangible value to investors making the trade-off more favorable. With 70% of consumers having at least one major OTT service, the production company plans to address a gap between media and content creators to propel OTT to the next level.

“When the Gratwick founders first came to Deal Box, I was very impressed by how much they understood our value proposition and the importance of the work we do for our clients. Kris’s ability to dissect, analyze and improve on the shortcomings of other businesses with similar models was astounding,” said John Nance , CEO at Deal Box. “These are exactly the types of things we look for in clients at Deal Box. Those who see the importance of our relationship, have thought through every aspect of the industry their company operates in and have identified a clear, robust and reliable way to share that with others.”

Gratwick Productions takes a disruptive approach by ensuring an open and transparent framework with content creators that maximizes continued ownership of their projects and eliminates intermediaries in the film industry through the livestream platform.

