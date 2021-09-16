The France crawler excavator market size will be valued at USD 1437.1 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% by volume during 2021-2027

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "France Crawler Excavator Market -Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150812/?utm_source=GNW

1 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% by volume during 2021-2027



The demand for high-end excavators is driven majorly by mid-to-large scale opencast mining tasks, such as for operation in Francian metal mines for iron, copper, and gold. Over the previous 3-4 years, the French market for crawler excavators has grown, fueled by government initiatives like as the "Macron law. “



FRANCE CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS



• France crawler excavator market size in 2021 was valued at USD 1036.1 million by revenue and 15,496 units by volume.

• In France, the rental business is growing rapidly in the industry. With the majority of OEMs offering rental services in this space, most of the rental equipment industry in France is dominated by unorganized players.

• Increasing urban infrastructure development and high tourism growth is further expected to propel the demand for excavators.

• Crawler excavators with high greater durability are used for demolition in France.

• The demand for 101 HP-200 HP is largely driven by both construction and mining end-user industries in the France crawler excavator.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• By switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crawler excavator market is transitioning to a more innovative industry.

• In terms of end-users, the construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand for crawler excavators and is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period further.

• France’s crawler excavator by forestry is expected to reach USD 67.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%.

• Hitachi Construction Machinery is a major construction and mining machinery maker. Hydraulic excavators are HCM’s primary product range, with the firm offering several models ranging from medium-sized and micro excavators to 780-ton ultra-large excavators.



FRANCE CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET -

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• France mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach 14,760 units by 2027.

• The construction sector in France is driving demand for medium excavators, and the construction of the "Grand Paris" is boosting the development of new projects in the region.

• France’s crawler excavator by agriculture is expected to reach USD 90.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.79%.



Market Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

• Mini (Less than 6 tons)

• Small (6-24 tons)

• Medium (25-40 tons)

• Large (above 40 tons)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power

• 61-101 HP

• 102-200 HP

• >201 HP



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and SANY are key vendors in the France crawler excavator industry. Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic systems, structures, tracks, and cab construction to improve fuel efficiency and competitiveness. Heavy construction equipment manufacturers have produced several devices that are extremely fuel-efficient to compete against other vendors.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• SANY

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V.

• JCB

• Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe

• Doosan Infracore



Other Prominent Vendors



• Sumitomo Construction Machinery

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

• LeeBoy

• Kubota Machinery

• Ingersoll Rand

• Liebherr Group



Rental Companies



• LOXAM

• Algeco

• Bouygues Travaux Publics

• Kiloutou



