Modern Healthcare Recognizes Oncocyte as One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, announced today that Modern Healthcare had selected it as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of Modern Healthcare.



"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

“Our driving purpose at Oncocyte is to provide actionable and predictive answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum to help save lives by accelerating and optimizing the treatment of cancer,” said Ron Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. “Our servant leadership culture has been on incredible display during the challenges we have all faced over the last year, and the dedication and selfless effort put forth by all of our employees has allowed Oncocyte to stay on track throughout the pandemic. Oncocyte being chosen as a great place to work with the very best in the industry translates to improved patient outcomes, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We’re thrilled and honored to receive this recognition.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, including an extensive employee survey.

Oncocyte’s final ranking on the Best Places list will be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

