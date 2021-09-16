Reputation Welcomes Andrew Geisse as Vice President of Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced that Andrew Geisse will join the organization as vice president of sales, leading the commercial sales organization. This comes as Reputation continues to experience accelerated global growth across new industries and segments, especially in mid-market.



Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Scott Barmmer, Geisse will be responsible for driving growth with both new and existing commercial customers. He draws upon his past sales leadership, field development and marketing experience to further develop and scale the organization’s global field organization.

“With experience across marketing, operations and sales, Andrew is uniquely positioned to lead our commercial sales organization. His impeccable track record and experience in the technology sector will make him a valuable asset to our team as we continue to experience unprecedented global growth across our organization,” said Chief Revenue Officer Scott Barmmer. “We are delighted to have Andrew join Reputation.”

Andrew joins Reputation from DocuSign, where he spent six and a half years in leadership roles across a variety of functions, including product marketing, sales strategy, enterprise and commercial sales. Prior to DocuSign, he spent eight years at Deloitte Consulting in its strategy and operations practice, advising Fortune 1000 executives on their most critical business issues.

“I am thrilled to join Reputation and lead a team of smart, eager salespeople that are ready to bring a business with deep enterprise roots to the mid-market and SMB customer base. I plan on using my past experience in sales, marketing and operations to lead a sales organization that works seamlessly across functions to further grow and scale the business,” says Geisse.

With a growing number of customers in mid-market and small business, Reputation’s feedback-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that foster business growth. For more information about Reputation, please visit www.reputation.com .

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into growth. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

Colette McLaughlin

Reputation

cmclaughlin@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c88d632a-dd8f-4222-98f8-38633f62e454