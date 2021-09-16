Intraprise Solutions and Eyedog Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Offer Digital Wayfinding Software in the US and Canadian Markets

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraprise Solutions, a digital technology services firm with decades of experience serving the healthcare and financial services industries, today announced a long-term partnership with Eyedog, a Dutch wayfinding technology company that provides indoor photo landmark navigation software to healthcare organizations worldwide.

This partnership enables Intraprise, operating as Eyedog.US, to deliver an effective wayfinding solution, enhanced by tailored implementation, community engagement, and adoption services.

Photo landmark navigation software is designed for complex, multi-structure campuses like colleges and universities, healthcare systems, large event venues, airports, and transportation hubs. Eyedog.US's turnkey Wayfinding as a ServiceSM approach is particularly well-suited to serve the healthcare industry by helping patients, visitors, and staff navigate complex healthcare campuses.

"Our companies share a common set of core values - be of service and improve the patient experience," stated Ralph Michels, Eyedog's Founder and CEO. "And Intraprise's healthcare domain experience enhances Eyedog's ability to successfully serve the needs of healthcare providers in the U.S. and Canada."

"Ralph and his team created a truly innovative digital wayfinding solution," said Todd Fisher, Intraprise's Founder and Chairman. "Apps consume attention like currency. In a healthcare context, the value of Eyedog's innovation is measured by the amount of attention spared so that focus can be placed on the purpose for the visit rather than the logistics required to begin the visit."

Kay Via, Intraprise's Vice President and Eyedog.US business line Manager states, "I have seen firsthand the difference this technology makes for health systems and the individuals they care for. Users access Eyedog with ease, finding relief and gratitude in the reliable service we provide. That's why I am so excited to continue to provide an intuitive wayfinding solution that works with existing signage and design to improve the patient experience."

Eyedog's technology uses a scientifically vetted approach that combines "landmark" photos with mobile and other advanced digital technologies to deliver a highly intuitive user experience, thereby reducing anxiety and frustration while empowering users to focus on the purpose - rather than the logistics - of their visit.

For more information, please contact Laura Roberto 267-274-2290, lroberto@intraprise.com.

About Intraprise Solutions

Intraprise Solutions designs and implements tailored information technology solutions for leading companies in the healthcare and financial services markets. For nearly 25 years, Intraprise has helped organizations with innovative solutions that have transformed businesses and the markets they serve. Learn more at www.intraprise.com.

About Eyedog

Eyedog offers the world's leading indoor and campus-based pedestrian wayfinding solution. Using photo landmark navigation technologies, we offer a human-centered wayfinding approach that promises to reduce stress and anxiety associated with navigating a complex campus. Learn more about our services at www.eyedog.us.

