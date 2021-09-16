Genasys Inc. Launches Next Generation National Emergency Warning System Service in Australia

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its next generation National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS) software is now delivering early warning system emergency alerts throughout Australia. The launch marks the 'Go Live' of the near real-time alert system under the Company's previously announced multi-year contracts with two of the country's three largest mobile telecom providers.



"Genasys is the only location-based SMS provider that delivers life-saving alerts in near real time during critical events," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. "Other location-based SMS alert providers take up to 15 minutes to locate the cell phones of people in hazardous areas. With no opt in or app download required for customers of the mobile network operators, NEWS helps keep residents and visitors safe during disasters and other crises.

"Next generation NEWS software enhancements include a significant increase in performance, more robust technology, integration with the new Emergency Alert System front end platform, and advanced system architecture to support future requirements, including 5G," continued Mr. Danforth. "The launch continues the innovative work we first began in 2012 when Genasys partnered with Nokia to develop the world's first location-based SMS Emergency Alert System for Australia.

Mr. Danforth added, “NEWS has delivered more than 180,000,000 emergency alerts in Australia since 2013 demonstrating that Genasys is well-positioned to compete, win and perform other public warning system contracts in the European Union and around the world."

Genasys NEWS can be deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and Cell Broadcast channels to send alerts and information to anyone, anywhere. Messages can be delivered and managed through the Genasys web command console or mobile app. Dynamic maps, traffic information, weather forecasts, and sensors for fires, flooding, landslides, earthquakes and other IoT capabilities can be integrated into the app command console. The powerful geo-location capabilities of NEWS empower emergency management officials to send hyper-specific instructions to people at risk and monitor shelter-in-place compliance and evacuation progress. For more information, go to: Genasys NEWS.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

