Slalom Announces New Japan Lead

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm headquartered in Seattle, today announced Ko Asami as general manager and country leader for Slalom Japan, where he will continue Slalom’s consulting and advisory services, bringing with him decades of success from Deloitte.



“We couldn’t ask for a stronger leader to take the helm for Slalom Japan and join our global leadership team,” said Troy Johnson, Chief Growth Officer at Slalom. “Ko is one of the top consulting leaders in Japan, has a strong history of building high performing teams, and is a leader who has a passion to help clients leverage modern technologies and methods to drive digital and high value business transformation.”

Slalom’s new leadership appointment for Japan is not only to forge the team with a proven leader, but also a commitment to the business, Slalom’s teammates, and the communities in which they live, work and play.

“I am excited to join a consulting firm as nimble and innovative as Slalom with a team that is both insightful and bold,” said Ko Asami. “We share a common vision of extraordinary growth, innovation and impact, led with common core values.”

With locations around the world, including Tokyo, Slalom distinguishes itself by delivering innovation that continues to help build and shape a better future for our customers, partners, and our communities.

To learn more about Slalom Japan or Ko Asami, visit https://www.slalom.com/culture/japan-ko-asami.

About Slalom:

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

