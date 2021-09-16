More Than 100 Leading Financial-Crime Experts to Outline Compliance Guidance at Flagship ACAMS Conference in Las Vegas

Chicago, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals navigate today’s evolving regulatory landscape, ACAMS will host its 20th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Las Vegas as a three-day, in-person training and networking event and a virtual livestream at the Aria Resort & Hotel. Beginning on September 27th, attendees at this ACAMS flagship event will learn about compliance best practices, regulatory trends, and emerging financial-crime threats from high-level supervisory officials and subject-matter experts, including representatives from the White House, U.S. Treasury Department, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Federal Reserve Board, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and many of the world’s largest banks, money services businesses and FinTechs.

In addition to having the opportunity to pose questions to the conference’s speaker line-up and meet their peers, attendees will hear anti-financial crime (AFC) guidance on such timely compliance topics as the implementation of the U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, the pandemic-driven rise in cashless transactions, new banking strategies for cryptocurrencies, emerging sanctions risks for community banks, and how hyper-automation, permissioned blockchains and other technological tools can strengthen anti-money laundering programs.

“With the spike in financial-crime schemes that has followed in the wake of the pandemic and the emergence of powerful new compliance tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the expectations for what AFC professionals need to know have never been higher,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles. “That’s why we’ve designed our largest global conference to serve as a platform for greater dialogue between compliance professionals and the regulatory and law enforcement officials they work with to fight illicit finance.”

“Whether you’re from a brick-and-mortar institution looking for information on the Corporate Transparency Act’s Beneficial Owner Registry, a FinTech firm seeking clarity on the compliance ramifications of obtaining a national banking charter or a law enforcement agency that wants to fine tune its subpoenas, ACAMS Las Vegas is an unmatched opportunity to learn practical advice on how to better safeguard the financial sector and expand your professional horizons.”

Between panel discussions and presentations by the AFC industry’s leading voices, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their peers, whether virtually or in-person, including during “Connection Corner” sessions tailored for women in AML and professionals working in law enforcement, FinTech and community banks.

Attendees will be able to watch sessions in person or stream them virtually in real-time in addition to having on-demand access to archived content for 90 days following the conclusion of the conference. The full program for ACAMS Las Vegas can be found here.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of nearly 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.