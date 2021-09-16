Litify Continues to Grow at Rapid Scale - Adds High-Profile Customer Experience Leader Hogan Hagy to Its North Carolina Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litify, the legal operating system built on Salesforce.com, today announced the appointment of Hogan Hagy as Chief Customer Officer. This reflects Litify's accelerating adoption by full-service law firms, elite in-house law departments and government agencies, providing these teams with unparalleled transparency and integrated tools to help them optimize their operations.

As a former senior leader at Veeva and early-day contributor at nCino, Hagy will play a major role in driving Litify's customer adoption/retention strategy and burgeoning partnerships with large systems integrators. His leadership as VP of Professional Services at Veeva (a $50B market-cap Salesforce based vertical solution) has cemented his abilities as a true customer advocate and adoption driver.

Hagy will be charged with leveraging his experience solidifying customer satisfaction and adoption as they experience digital transformation using the Litify legal operating system.

"In the short time we have known Hogan - we have already reaped the benefits of his years of customer-centric experience," said COO Ari Treuhaft. "With his approach and Litify's revolutionary software we are confident that we will continue to experience explosive growth, disrupt the legal industry and dramatically improve how legal services are delivered to consumers."

Hagy joins another recent nCino addition to Litify in Natalie Waggett - a former sales leader at nCino, who recently joined Litify as CRO out of their newly formed Wilmington NC office.

"I joined the Litify team for the opportunity to revolutionize how legal services are being delivered. An opportunity to contribute to disrupting a business of necessity that typically relies on archaic means to operate," said Hagy. "The Litify Customer Experience organization will be the lighthouse for our customers and partners, ensuring our products are delivered with best practice and customers in mind."

Litify has grown rapidly since its founding in 2016 and is poised to close out another record-breaking year. Litify recently acquired LegalStratus, makers of best-in-class enterprise legal management tools and the premier e-billing solution built on the Salesforce platform. LawFuel, the leading industry publication, also recently named Litify the number one practice management software for law firms, in-house counsel, government entities, and nonprofits.

Founded in 2016, Litify's mission is to transform how legal services are rendered through integrative, intuitive technology. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management and client communications, while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, government agencies and nonprofits scale and improve their financial performance. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible and rapidly evolving platform. Earlier this year, Litify was named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits. Visit www.litify.com and sign up for a demo to learn more.

