Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Nevada as Part of Nationwide Expansion Plan

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), today announced the launch of service in Nevada.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, completed its acquisition of HOA in April 2021 with plans to drive growth in HOA’s current markets and begin national expansion. With the addition of Nevada, HOA now operates in eight states. This expansion furthers Porch’s reach for its InsurTech business, now offering a competitively priced homeowners insurance product to homebuyers, homeowners and HOA agents.

“Introducing the insurance offerings of HOA to the Nevada market further demonstrates our commitment to the continued growth and scale of our homeowners insurance products at the national level,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “We’ll continue to leverage Porch’s unique early access to homebuyers to help them with the services they need for their home, particularly insurance.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 17,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, title companies, moving companies, roofing contractors, and more. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, home warranty, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

