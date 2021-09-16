The 34% CAGR Rise of Progressive Web Application Market Share Expected to Reach USD 7,600 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Progressive Web Application Market By Offering (Tool & Libraries, and Service), and By Application (Static Web Application, and Dynamic Web Application), and By End-User (Small and Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise), and By Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, Retail and E-Commerce, Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Progressive Web Application Market size & share expected to reach to USD 7,600 Million by 2026 from USD 1,100 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Progressive Web Application Market: Overview

A progressive web application is a lightweight site that can be twofold down as an application on a smartphone, with a quick loading, rich highlights, and a helpful application symbol without really being a native application. Progressive Web Apps are a blend of the best of applications and the best of the web, offering an unmatched encounter right from portable to work area. Progressive Web Apps doesn’t require any kind of installation on the smartphone as it can be saved directly from the website to a smartphone home screen. It also saves phone storage/memory. The progressive web application can work without the internet. The reserved put away on the smartphone makes it simple to load progressive web applications in offline mode. Progressive web application improves the execution of apps on smartphones. As indicated by Meander Software Private Limited, roughly half of the smartphone users will close the sites if the loading time of the website is over 3 seconds. Regardless of whether the site loads quickly, they anticipate that it should be quick in the wake of loading. Consequently, the Progressive web application gives quicker understanding and decreases the bounce-back rate on the website.

Industry Major Market Players

Angular

Cloud Four Inc

DockYard Inc

Enonic AS

GoodBarber

IBM Corp

Ionic

Kreyon

Microsoft

Preact

Market Dynamics

Due to progressive web application advantages, companies are interested in investing in it. As the development of progressive web applications is very inexpensive compared to native Mobile Apps. The cost required for progressive web application is 75% less than the present Mobile Apps, so this is some of the factors which are driving the growth of this market. progressive web application still doesn’t have access to full hardware of smartphones, unlike native app which is one of the restraints of this market.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market share of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the progressive web app market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic improvements witnessed in the market such as acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D activities, and geographical expansion of key players of the progressive web application market.

Global Progressive Web Application Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 1,100 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 7,600 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 34% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Angular, Cloud Four Inc, DockYard Inc, Enonic AS, GoodBarber, IBM Corp, Ionic, Kreyon, Microsoft, Preact, and Others Segments Covered Offerings, Applications, End-Users, Industry Verticals, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Progressive Web Application Market: Segmentation

Based on segmentation the market can be classified on the basis of by offering, by application, by end-user, and by industry vertical. Based on the offering, the tool and libraries segment accounted for the largest share of the global Progressive Web Apps Market in 2019. Further, application segments include static web application and dynamic web application in which dynamic web application accounts for the market share of around 64% and is expected to dominate in the target market. Additionally, it can be segmented into end-user, which includes small and Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise in which Small and Medium Enterprise accounts for the major share and is expected to dominate in the Progressive web application market.

Global Progressive Web Application Market: Regional Analysis

Based upon the region the global Progressive Web Apps market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to dominate the world market relative to markets in other regions during the 2019-2026 forecast period. Due to the high adoption rate of advanced technology North America had a major market share for the Progressive web application market.

This report segments the progressive web application market as follows:

Global progressive web application Market: By Offering Segment Analysis

Tool & Libraries

Service

Global progressive web application Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Static Web Application

Dynamic Web Application

Global progressive web application Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global progressive web application Market: Industry Vertical Analysis

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

Retail and E-Commerce

Real Estate

Education

Healthcare

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global progressive web application market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 34%.

It was established through primary research that the global Commercial cooking equipment market was valued at around USD 1200 Million in 2019

The “tool and libraries” category, on the basis of offering segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 68% share, in 2019

On the basis of End-Users segmentation, the “Small and Medium Enterprise ” category held the leading share at more than 64%, in 2019

Based on the region, North America is expected to account for the revenue share of around 45%, in 2019 in the target market

