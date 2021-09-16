Spero Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced 23 data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeekTM 2021, taking place virtually from September 29 – October 3, 2021. Presentations will showcase in vitro and in vivo studies of Spero’s oral antibiotic investigational candidate tebipenem HBr for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP) and highlight additional research on the epidemiology and management of cUTI.



Presentations pertaining to tebipenem HBr and the epidemiology and management of cUTI:

1. Title: Tebipenem in vitro activity against a collection of pathogens responsible for urinary tract infections in the US

Presenting Author: Rodrigo Mendes, PhD (Director, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1057

2. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem against clinically significant gram-negative bacteria isolated from patients with cancer

Presenting Author: Bahgat Gerges, PhD (Research Scientist, MD Anderson Cancer Center)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1069

3. Title: Development of tebipenem MIC antimicrobial susceptibility test for gram-negative bacteria on MicroScan dried gram-negative MIC panels

Presenting Author: Jose Enrique Fernandez (Development Scientist, Beckman Coulter)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A1. Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1079

4. Title: Pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics evaluation of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide using the 10-day hollow-fiber in vitro infection model

Presenting Author: Brian VanScoy, B.S. (Director, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1095

5. Title: Population pharmacokinetic analyses for tebipenem after the administration of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide

Presenting Author: Harish Ganesan, M.S. (Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1105

6. Title: Oral tebipenem as step-down therapy following intravenous ertapenem in a 7-day hollow-fiber in vitro model

Author: Brian VanScoy, B.S. (Director, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1113

7. Title: Absorption, metabolism, and excretion of [14C]-tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (TBP-PI-HBr) following a single oral dose in healthy male subjects

Presenting Author: Vipul Gupta, PhD (Sr. Director, DMPK, Bioanalysis and Clinical Pharmacology, Spero Therapeutics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1120

8. Title: Bioequivalence of two formulations of oral tebipenem-pivoxil hydrobromide in healthy subjects

Presenting Author: Vipul Gupta, PhD (Sr. Director, DMPK, Bioanalysis and Clinical Pharmacology, Spero Therapeutics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1121

9. Title: Effect of aluminum hydroxide/magnesium hydroxide/simethicone and omeprazole on the pharmacokinetics of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (TBP-PI-HBr) in healthy adult subjects

Presenting Author: Vipul Gupta, PhD (Sr. Director, DMPK, Bioanalysis and Clinical Pharmacology, Spero Therapeutics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1122

10. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem and comparators against Enterobacterales collected from patients with bloodstream infections as part of the 2019 global STEWARD surveillance program

Presenting Author: Ian Critchley, PhD (Vice President and Head of Clinical Microbiology, Spero Therapeutics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A3. Resistance mechanisms

Poster Number: 1226

11. Title: Molecular epidemiology of Escherichia coli causing urinary tract infections in the United States and in vitro activity of tebipenem, including against strain lineage and resistant subsets (2018-2020)

Presenting Author: Rodrigo Mendes, PhD (Director, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A3. Resistance mechanisms

Poster Number: 1254

12. Title: An evaluation of tebipenem in vitro activity against a panel of Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates with Efflux, AmpC, and OprD Mutations

Presenting Author: Brian VanScoy, B.S. (Director, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A3. Resistance mechanisms

Poster Number: 1281

13. Title: In vitro analysis of AmpC β-lactamase induction by tebipenem in Enterobacterales and Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Presenting Author: Rodrigo Mendes, PhD (Director, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A6. New drug development (formerly L3)

Poster Number: 1036

14. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem, an orally available carbapenem agent, against a collection of surveillance Gram-positive clinical isolates

Presenting Author: SJ Ryan Arends, PhD (Scientist, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A6. New drug development (formerly L3)

Poster Number: 1038

15. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem against a recent collection of fastidious organisms recovered from respiratory tract infections

Presenting Author: SJ Ryan Arends, PhD (Scientist, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A6. New drug development (formerly L3)

Poster Number: 1041

16. Title: In vitro activity of tebipenem against relevant clinical isolates in the presence of pulmonary surfactant

Presenting Author: SJ Ryan Arends, PhD (Scientist, JMI Laboratories)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: A6. New drug development (formerly L3)

Poster Number: 1044

17. Title: Medicare spending on urinary tract infections: a retrospective database analysis

Presenting Author: Eric Hammelman, MBA (Principal, Health Management Associates)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1416

18. Title: High prevalence of fluoroquinolone-resistant urinary tract infection among US emergency department patients diagnosed with UTI, 2018-2020

Presenting Author: Brett Faine, PharmD, MS (University of Iowa)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1419

19. Title: Descriptive epidemiology of UTI hospitalizations in the US, 2018

Presenting Author: Marya Zilberberg, MD, MPH (President & CEO, EviMed Research Group)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1420

20. Title: Empiric antimicrobial prescribing for urinary tract infections in patients discharged from the emergency department

Presenting Author: Megan Rech, PharmD, M.S. (Loyola University Medical Center)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1426

21. Title: Healthcare resource utilization during hospitalizations with UTI in the US, 2018

Presenting Author: Marya Zilberberg, MD, MPH (President & CEO, EviMed Research Group)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1427

22. Title: Descriptive epidemiology of emergency department visits with cUTI in the US, 2012-2018

Presenting Author: Marya Zilberberg, MD, MPH (President & CEO, EviMed Research Group)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1430

23. Title: Epidemiology and 12-month antibiotic use in the outpatient setting among adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections: a retrospective database analysis

Presenting Author: Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD (Professor, Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Poster Session: C11. UTIs

Poster Number: 1439

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

