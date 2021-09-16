Worldwide Gypsum Concrete Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum Concrete Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gypsum concrete market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 8%, over the forecast period. Factors, such as superior characteristics of gypsum concrete, rising demand for sound reduction and lightweight materials, and growing demand for underfloor radiant heating systems, have been driving the growth of gypsum concrete market.

Lack of awareness among consumers, with limited popularity of gypsum concrete in North American region stands to be a constraint in the studied market. North America stands to be the largest market for gypsum concrete, in terms of consumption. However, regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

In residential construction, sound transmission has become an important consideration, along with structural design due to increasing trend of high-rise housing towers, along with basement parking. Due to closely attached residential flats in high-rise housing towers, sound-proof and heat insulating material are widely suitable. Therefore, while gypsum concrete exhibits such required properties, it is widely suitable for use in residential construction.

Residential construction has been witnessing strong growth in regions, like Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of gypsum concrete market.

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In these countries, demand is majorly driven by the increased migration as a result of growing service industry, rising population, and rise in income levels.

In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.

India is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. Besides, the Indian government's 'Housing for All by 2022' is also a major game changer for the industry.

Therefore, such robust growth in residential construction across these regions are likely to boost the demand for gypsum concrete market during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America dominated the global market share. With growing investments and the construction activities in the region, the demand for gypsum concrete is projected to grow during the forecast period.

The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

The construction industry has been showing steady growth so far, and this is projected to continue at a rate of 4.5% through 2020.

The US residential sector's growth is slower than the non-residential sector. In the country, the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

Single-family housing units and building with five units or more are at a rate of 866,000 and 509,000 respectively.

The expenditures of United States on commercial building construction are forecasted to grow more than 4% annually through the forecast period.

Hence, all such trends in the construction sector is expected to drive the growth of gypsum concrete market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for gypsum concrete is partially consolidated in nature. The major players include Hacker Industries, Inc., USG Corporation, and MAXXON, INC., among others.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Superior Properties of Gypsum Concrete

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Sound Reduction and Lightweight Materials

4.1.3 Increased Demand for Under-floor Heating Systems

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Accu-Crete

6.4.2 ACG Materials

6.4.3 ARDEX Group

6.4.4 Formglas Products Ltd

6.4.5 Hacker Industries, Inc.

6.4.6 Janes Gypsum Floors Inc.

6.4.7 MAPEI SpA

6.4.8 MAXXON, INC.

6.4.9 USG Corporation

6.4.10 Warmboard



