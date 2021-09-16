New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150641/?utm_source=GNW





Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market By Product Type (Baked Products for Diabetics, Beverages for Diabetics, Confectionery for Diabetics, Ice Cream for Diabetics, Dairy Products for Diabetics and Breakfast Cereals for Diabetics), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Drug Stores/Pharmacies and Others), By End Users (Adults v/s Children), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Saudi Arabia diabetic food market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing health concerns pertaining to diabetes among young population, etc., are expected to drive the market for diabetic food over the next few years. Additionally, ample availability of sugar substitutes and growing popularity of diabetic food among geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the market until 2026.



The Saudi Arabia diabetic food market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end users, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into baked products for diabetics, beverages for diabetics, confectionery for diabetics, ice cream for diabetics, dairy products for diabetics and breakfast cereals for diabetics.



The beverages for diabetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the next five years. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for nutritive, low-calorie, and sugar-free beverages amongst the masses.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia diabetic food market include Nestle Saudi Arabia L.L.C., Unilever PLC, Kellogg Company, MARS Saudi Arabia, Al Safi Danone Co. Ltd., Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, PepsiCo, Inc, Mondelez Arabia for Trading LLC and others. The companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia diabetic food market.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia diabetic food market based on product type, distribution channel, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia diabetic food market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia diabetic food market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia diabetic food market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia diabetic food market.



