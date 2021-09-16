New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150597/?utm_source=GNW





Saudi Arabia office furniture market is bound to experience impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on the account of rapidly expanding business environment and office culture.The increased number of renovation and modification projects is expected to increase the market growth in the upcoming five years.



Moreover, favorable trades like the country’s supply chain for the office furniture and favorable government policies are supporting the market growth in the upcoming five years.Also, foreign direct investments and trade relaxations have aided in the rapidly increasing number of multinational and global companies in the country.



The technological advancements brought by the foreign companies are major driving factors for the growth of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market in the next five years.Additionally, with increasing demand for better office infrastructure and décor the market is booming in the recent years and is anticipated to continue with the growth in the further five years in future.



Another surge in the demand for the office furniture is put forth by increasing number of corporate offices and rapid construction of IT parks and commercial zones in the country which is also aiding the growth of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market in the forecast period until 2026.

The Saudi Arabia office furniture market is segmented by product type, raw material, price range, supply, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into chairs, desks, filing cabinets & lockers, others (workstations, conference tables, etc.). Chairs and desks are anticipated to hold the larger revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of rising demand for office furniture as well as rapidly increasing office infrastructure. Based on raw material, the market is further segmented into wood, metal, plastic, others (bamboo, cane, etc.). Wood is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of age old traditions of having wooden furniture.

A partial list of market players in the Saudi Arabia office furniture market includes Midas International General Trading Company, Saudi Modern Factory Co., Al Sharq Furniture Est, Habitat Furniture Co Limited, Riyadh Furniture Industries Company (RFI), Saudi Arabia, Gautier Furniture, AL Rugaib Furniture, Advanced Office systems Factory Ltd Co, Jedaie Office Furniture, Wardeh Salehiya Est., El-Ajou Group, Home Center (Retail World Limited), IKEA - Saudi Arabia, Al Abdulkader Furniture Co. Ltd., Arabian Furniture and Design Company (Hermann Miller), among others. These market players hold large shares of the market than the new market players. With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide products and services that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia office furniture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



