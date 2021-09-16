Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Emerging as Leader in Pursuit of More-Effective Hypertension Treatment

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Hypertension: The Silent Killer Making Loud Noise for Investors.”

The market is certainly worth entering. Consider that Reportlinker.com estimates the global anti-hypertensive drugs market to be $24.37 billion in 2021 and growing 3.4% annually to $27.81 billion in 2025. That’s a nearly $28 billion market where only one patient in four is treating the disease. How big would that market be if the other three in four patients found a drug they would consent to use?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) may have a market cap of only around $35 million, but it is an emerging technological leader pursuing more effective delivery systems for the potential treatment of hypertension. Lexaria has commercialized its unique and powerful drug-delivery technology, branded DehydraTECH(TM), which has been both laboratory and market proven to enhance the performance of several categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, across oral and/or topical product formats.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience’s proprietary drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets and capsules. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption of cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5 to 10 times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the technology is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules including anti-viral drugs, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

For more information about the company, please visit www.LexariaBioscience.com .

