Oh Canada! Kaseya Expands Canadian Presence Through Hiring Push and New Data Centers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today its growth plans in Vancouver, with a focus on hiring local tech talent as well as expanding its current office space downtown. In addition to expansion in Western Canada, Kaseya is now serving Unitrends and Spanning customers through two data centers located in Quebec and Ontario.



Due to increased demand for Kaseya’s IT Complete suite of solutions, the company is planning to add 75 new positions in Vancouver by the end of 2022. These opportunities include roles in Kaseya’s account management and research and development teams, which work across Kaseya’s 27 IT Complete modules. To provide a world-class Center of Excellence for the Vancouver team, Kaseya will lease an additional 10,000 square feet in the historic Sun Tower in downtown Vancouver. Kaseya has had a presence in Vancouver since 2018 and is passionate about building out its talent base in one of Canada’s hottest tech hubs.

Due to the increasing number of Canadian customers, Kaseya is utilizing two data centers in Ontario and Quebec to locally store data from its Unitrends and Spanning customers. The Unitrends data center in Ontario will serve Unitrends Endpoint Backup customers, while Spanning Office 365 customers will be served through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) regional data center in Quebec. These locations meet the need for Canadian customers to store their data within the country to comply with data sovereignty regulations.

"Our expanding presence throughout Canada is a testament to Kaseya’s best-in-breed software solutions that provide what multifunction IT professionals across Canada need to streamline their organizations and grow their businesses,” said Holly Pateman, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing at Kaseya. “By tapping into Vancouver’s world-class talent pool and working to effectively store and secure data within the Canadian border, Kaseya continues to build the most comprehensive IT software platform that meets the needs of our Canadian customers.”

To learn more about working in the Vancouver Center of Excellence, visit Kaseya’s Careers Page. To learn more about Kaseya’s data protection solutions, visit Unitrends and Spanning.

