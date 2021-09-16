Omnia Wellness Expands BodyStop® Recovery Zone Footprint in LA Fitness with Launch of Mission Viejo Location

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing advanced therapeutic technologies, has launched a second Signature LA Fitness wellness center. The Mission Viejo location represents one of the largest clubs in the LA Fitness portfolio.



Similar to the Company’s BodyStop® center in Irvine, this center will also include the same offerings: the Company’s proprietary and patented Solajet® Dry Hydrotherapy that specializes in the Endo-Kinetic treatment approach; custom tailored services to meet customer needs by using the products’ intensive data collection and analysis capabilities. Customers will be able to purchase subscriptions to the BodyStop Recovery Center without membership to LA Fitness.

“We believe that demand for the wellness experience continues to grow exponentially and we are continuing our expansion strategy by growing our presence in the market by joining efforts with a second LA Fitness location to capitalize on this trend,” said Steve Howe, Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman. “We are confident that in the current and post-pandemic environment, demand for hands-free alternative treatments like our proprietary Endo-Kinetic approach will see robust sales performance.”

Part of the Company’s rollout strategy is to have multiple locations within close proximity of each other to enhance regional optionality and access for members.

Mr. Howe concludes, “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with one of the largest fitness chains to help the Company broaden and diversify its customer base.”

About LA Fitness

LA Fitness, founded in 1984, is one of the fastest growing health club chains in the U.S. and presently operates nearly 700 locations in 26 states and Canada. Its mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about LA Fitness, visit www.lafitness.com or download the mobile app--search on iTunes or Google Play for LA Fitness. To find a club nearest you, call (800) LA FITNESS.

About Omnia Wellness Inc.

Omnia Wellness Inc. is an innovative developer of a disruptive dry-hydrotherapy technology for massage, fitness, and medical applications. Through its subsidiaries Omnia Wellness Inc. and Solajet® Financing Company, Omnia Wellness expects to commercialize SolaJet’s Dry-Hydrotherapy, Endo-Kinetic™ technology, which provides deep tissue suppression, therapeutic heat, vibration and a flushing full-body “wave” combining four therapies in one. Treatments are designed to deliver the feeling similar to an hour-long traditional massage in as little as 15 minutes at an affordable price point for the consumer. In response to COVID-19, the Company is emphasizing its technology as “touchless” therapy. It is the expectation of Omnia Wellness to create a national chain of “BodyStop® Relaxation and Therapeutic Centers,” with the first BodyStop® expected to open in the third quarter of 2021, and “BodyStop® Recovery Zones,” which are expected to be made available at fitness clubs.

https://omniawellness.com

