Qlik Cloud Government Platform Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation Under Sponsorship of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® announced today that its new Qlik Cloud Government analytics platform has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s (FedRAMP) “In Process” Designation at the Moderate Impact Level.



FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud products and services. Its certification process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services.

As the only comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data analytics platform to achieve this FedRAMP designation, Qlik is now able to offer the cost, speed, and scale benefits of cloud computing to its U.S. public sector customers, while meeting the rigorous security standards set forth by FedRAMP.

Qlik Cloud Government provides valuable benefits to government agencies, including:

AI-powered Analytics and Centralized Data Assets and Catalog

Security and Governance designed into the platform

No-touch Maintenance and Cost Savings with Qlik Cloud



“Qlik is honored to meet the highest confidentiality, integrity, and availability standards recognized by the U.S. government,” commented Andrew Churchill, Vice President of Federal at Qlik. “Through our Qlik Cloud Government offering, our federal agency customers now have greater access to new, innovative, and cost-effective solutions, which can ultimately arm them with the capabilities needed to reach their mission and data objectives.”

Qlik Cloud Government sets the benchmark for third-generation analytics, empowering everyone in the organization to make data-driven decisions. Built on Qlik’s unique Associative analytics engine, Qlik Sense®, Qlik Cloud Government offers industry-leading data analytics capabilities for the full range of users and use cases — from self-service analytics to interactive dashboards, search and conversational analytics, custom and embedded analytics, reporting and alerting. It augments and enhances human intuition with AI (artificial intelligence) powered insight suggestions and natural-language interaction.

For more information about Qlik’s Cloud Government offering, please visit Qlik Analytics Solutions for Government & Education.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons

Email: derek.lyons@qlik.com

Phone: 617-658-5310