eMagin Corporation Finalizes $33.6 Million U.S. Department of Defense Contract

Capital Plan and Deliverables Finalized Around Defense Production Act Title III Investment to Enhance Manufacturing Throughput and Yield

eMagin to Expand Its U.S.-based Workforce by 10%

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it has finalized the details of its previously announced $33.6 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to sustain and enhance domestic capability for high-resolution, high-brightness OLED microdisplays, including the Company’s direct patterning technology (dPd™). All capital equipment decisions have been made, with all qualification milestones in place, as the Company enters the second year of a three-year contract. A major portion of this Defense Production Act Title III investment will be used to install production-capable dPd equipment at eMagin's Hopewell Junction, New York headquarters to improve throughput and yield of this innovative technology. The funding will enable the Company to replace and update equipment to reduce production downtime and increase yield for existing microdisplays. The Company expects to expand its U.S.-based workforce by 10% over the duration of the contract.

“eMagin is the sole U.S. manufacturer of OLED microdisplays, which we have proudly supplied to U.S. defense programs of record since 2006 to provide critical information to our soldiers on the battlefield,” said eMagin Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sculley. “We greatly appreciate the support of the U.S. military in helping to protect our vital domestic production capability and high-technology manufacturing jobs. Moreover, we have increased our manufacturing footprint by more than 25% to accommodate the new equipment that we will procure with this funding, and we are hiring additional engineers to support our R&D and production efforts.”

“This contract is a win-win for eMagin and New York,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. “The Hudson Valley is a growing hub of technological innovation, and this funding supports new, high-quality engineering jobs and critical national security priorities.”

Since January of this year, eMagin has taken delivery of four new production tools and continues to make down payments with vendors that are building equipment requested under the government funding awards. These tools will continue to improve yields and throughput to support customer deliverables for defense programs of record, as well as eMagin’s medical, industrial, and consumer programs.

