Gex Management Inc.’s subsidiary launches GOATX DeFi Management Platform as a sponsor of SALT Conference VIP Kickoff

GoatX co-sponsors VIP event with Battlefin, WonderFi and Rebellion

Dallas, TX., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management (OTC:Pink:GXXM)’s subsidiary GEX Data Labs Inc. launched its DeFi Trading, Research, and Portfolio Management tool at the SALT New York 2021 Conference Tuesday, September 14th. GoatX was a sponsor of the VIP reception along with Battlefin, Market Revolution and others which includes Kevin O’leary, Jon Najarin and Marc LoPresti. GoatX is a tool to allow serious crypto traders to manage their portfolio of wallets across blockchains and DeFi platforms to provide real time profitability tracking so the trader can determine true profitability as well as be tax compliant. Mr. Joseph Frontiere said “The GoatX platform launch marks GXXM’s march into profitability.” Mr. Edward Honour, CEO of Gex Data Labs said,”We believe now that GoatX has been launched, we are in a position to be considered among the best crypto currency data analytics firms. We look forward to helping GXXM in bringing numerous products to the market.” Below see picture from Tuesday night's event. Joseph Frontiere and Edward Honour at the center

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and EnterpriseTechnology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of (1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Gex Managemtnt, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate.

The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Attachment