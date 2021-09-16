MamaMancini’s Wins Three QVC® Customer Choice Food Awards

Company Wins Prestigious Customer Choice Awards for Most Recommended Brand, Best Meatball and Best Sauce Among All QVC Food Brands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that QVC customers voted MamaMancini’s products as #1 in Most Recommended Brand, Best Meatball and Best Sauce categories during the 2021 QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards.

Each fall QVC customers cast their ballots in its most exclusive poll, the Customer Choice Awards. Through this program, 75,000 customers selected their top product in each of 47 categories across beauty and 24 categories across food. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the three awards on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show which aired on September 15, 2021.

“We are truly privileged to once again be recognized and appreciated by QVC’s loyal customers who continue to enjoy our delicious products and proactively share their experiences with the QVC shopper community,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “This year we are proud to receive three QVC Customer Choice Food Awards, and in particular we are honored to have been voted to receive the prestigious ‘Most Recommended Brand’ award from among all of the superb food products offered on QVC.

“Our business relationship with QVC is mutually beneficial and represents an important partnership for our business, providing access to their unique direct-to-consumer platform which reaches millions of shoppers nationwide. I look forward to continued success on QVC, creating value for both MamaMancini’s long-term customers and shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

QVC has a reach into over 100 million homes in North America and is estimated to be the largest direct to consumer marketer in North America. MamaMancini’s sells over 25 products on QVC’s platform direct on live appearances, auto ships, and online purchases.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 40 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

