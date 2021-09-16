“Snake Lighter” Art Project in Brooklyn is the First-Time a GeoPose-Based Installation has Been Created in the U.S.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering augmented reality artist Stephen Black is collaborating with artist Daniel Bainbridge on an installation opening Friday, September 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the Hawkeye Crates loading dock, 272 Morgan Ave., Unit G, in Brooklyn.



The “Snake Lighter Art Installation” is part of the Bushwick Open Studios Project. The “Snake Lighter” collaboration between Black and Bainbridge features music by Antonello Arciuli.

The installation will be on view Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting from Monday, September 20th, until the night of September 26, “Snake Lighter” will be open only by appointment.

Black said visitors to “Snake Lighter” will get both an imaginative artistic experience and a glimpse into the future of AR.

“Snake Lighter” is groundbreaking and historic in that this will be the first time that a GeoPose-based fine art installation has been created in the United States and perhaps the world.

GeoPose is a protocol where a digital object’s precise position and orientation are encoded to a physical location. In addition to its technical and economic advantages, GeoPose represents an open and ethical future for the spatial web – the computing atmosphere that exists in a 3D space.

The installation is partially powered by the sales of two newly published books by Book Merah, which was founded by Black: “i ate tiong bahru” and “Newspaper Drumsticks.”

“Bubiko: First Flight,” the first film to be made with location-based AR, will be screened at the “Snake Lighter” exhibition. It was made in Bari, Italy, which has the world’s largest AR testbed. The short film has been described as historic as the world’s first website. “Bubiko: First Flight” was written, directed, and produced by Black. The music is by DJ Spooky, Arciuli and Mark Mothersbaugh and features choreography by Ezio Schiavulli and the Network Internazionale Danza Puglia.

In addition to “Snake Lighter” and “Bubiko: First Flight,” there will be a number of other artworks, including prints and videos, at the installation.

The Bushwick Open Studios Project is programmed by Arts In Bushwick, a visual and performing arts platform prioritizing visibility, resources and support to Bushwick artists and Brooklyn-native artists of color from all mediums of visual art, music and performing arts.

About Stephen Black

With a background as an artist, writer and producer for network television, Black began researching augmented reality in 2015. Since that time, he has spoken about AR worldwide, including at MIT, the VIEW Conference, and other venues across the world. With Sayuri Okayama, he created Bubiko Food tour to explore the intersections of AR, food, and pop culture. His short film “Bubiko: First Flight,” created at the Augmented City AR testbed in Bari, Italy, has been called “as historically significant as the first website on the internet.”

Black, a bestselling writer, is a former producer and director at the Cartoon Network, Fuji TV, CNN, Fox, and Turner Classics. He is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Photographic Illustration.

For more information about Black, visit blacksteps.tv .

Information about Spatial Cinema and Bubiko: First Flight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIOFMzq8kBE&list=PL6yW3XOOiMK2RKW0swi2j6qrP7RU3qVz0

Newspaper Drumsticks: https://www.amazon.com/Newspaper-Drumsticks-brother-Alaska-Oklahoma-ebook/dp/B087T6QSLN

i ate tiong bahru: https://www.amazon.com/I-ate-Tiong-Bahru-second/dp/1637601751

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce979eb7-93f9-4f40-91ea-a58069a3a724

Contact:

Stephen Black

BubikoWorldTour@gmail.com

