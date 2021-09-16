The Sequoia Project Announces Clinical Interoperability Intensive for Health Plans and Payers

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project, a non-profit dedicated to solving health IT interoperability challenges for the public good, has launched a special edition of its popular information blocking compliance boot camp program, targeted for health plans and payers. Clinical Connections: A 7-Week Interoperability Intensive for Health Plans will provide an in-depth study of the Information Blocking Final Rule issued by the U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC). It will help attendees understand potential opportunities and obligations associated with this rule and how to use it effectively to achieve data access. The curriculum also will explore CMS’ rules that affect health plan access to and use of clinical data, and how these relate to the ONC Final Rule.



“Hundreds of health systems, health IT developers, health information networks, and others have participated in our previous interoperability information blocking compliance boot camps,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project. “Health plans are affected not only by the ONC information blocking regulation, but also by adjusting to new CMS interoperability, transparency and data access rules. It makes sense to collaborate with health plans and develop tailored training for payers, resulting in this Clinical Connections intensive.”

Compliance with the ONC Final Rule information blocking provisions for all actors (developers of certified health IT, health information networks, and providers) was required as of April 5, 2021. CMS has issued multiple regulations relating to health plan obligations and opportunities regarding interoperability, transparency and clinical data access.

“We’re providing best-in-class training for all health plans, regardless of membership in The Sequoia Project, to help participants to better understand how to work with clinicians under the new interoperability paradigm,” said Yeager.

Beginning October 6, 2021, the Clinical Connections intensive will consist of virtual meetings, occurring twice a week with one 120-minute interactive classroom lecture and discussion, and one 60-minute open office hour with subject matter experts to allow for student-initiated discussion. All participants will receive access to exclusive online tools, including practical tools for implementation and compliance. The program will enable participants to engage with each other and subject matter experts in discussing the ONC and CMS rules and how they will affect health plans.

Clinical Connections registration is now open. The intensive is free for full members of The Sequoia Project and costs $4,850 per organization for associate members and non-members, regardless of the number of staff attending.

For more information on Clinical Connections and to register, visit The Sequoia Project website at https://sequoiaproject.org/resources/information-blocking/2021-clinical-connections/.

Contact: media@sequoiaproject.org

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges, and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums like the Interoperability Matters cooperative to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project is also the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), for which it will develop, implement, and maintain the Common Agreement component of TEFCA and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org . Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject .