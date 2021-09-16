The Global Corporate Wellness Market is expected to grow by $ 24.44 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973864/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the corporate wellness market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs and the need for improved employee productivity. In addition, increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate wellness market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The corporate wellness market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Health assessments and screenings

• Nutrition and fitness

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing product offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate wellness market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on corporate wellness market covers the following areas:

• Corporate wellness market sizing

• Corporate wellness market forecast

• Corporate wellness market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate wellness market vendors that include Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, Fit Athletic Club LLC, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, British United Provident Association Ltd., WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride. Also, the corporate wellness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973864/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________