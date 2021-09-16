CAE Named 2021 Tech Edvocate Award Finalist for Best Learning Assessment or Tool

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career readiness skills, today announced it was named a 2021 Tech Edvocate Award finalist in the “Best Assessment or Tool” category. The fifth annual awards, presented by The Edvocate and The Tech Edvocate, education technology news providers covering PreK-12 and higher education, honor outstanding education technology companies, people and products.

CAE’s Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) for higher education, College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education, and Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) authentically measure the college and career readiness skills most in-demand by employers and higher education institutions - critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication skills.

The assessments situate students in real-world scenarios where they must analyze and synthesize data, evaluate options, and recommend and defend a course of action. By measuring these essential skills, educators can better understand students’ strengths and opportunities for improvement. Targeted developmental support can then be provided to increase success in the classroom and in the workforce.



“We’re honored to earn this industry recognition highlighting our team’s mission to design and deliver innovative, student-centric assessments that enhance outcomes,” said Bob Yayac, CAE president and chief executive officer. “While content knowledge is important, it is insufficient to prepare the next generation of students for their next step.”

A panel of judges comprising education technology thought leaders, PreK-12 teachers, a college professor, K-12 and college administrators, and PreK-12 parents analyzed and scored this year’s award entries.



