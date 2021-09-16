TOMI iHP Disinfection Technology Passes EN 17272 Evaluation

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), announces that it has passed the EN 17272 evaluation. The EN 17272 is the European standard for airborne room disinfection in the form of gas, steam and/or aerosol.

By passing the EN 17272, TOMI has enabled itself to participate in Europe’s medical, veterinary, chemical, and biological industries, positioning the Company to further its progress and capabilities in the international market.

During EN 17272 testing, TOMI demonstrated that it excels at meeting international standards. TOMI SteraMist products produced the best possible results in the three major categories that were tested: “phagocidal activities,” “distribution,” and “range of effectiveness.” We believe these successful results further establish SteraMist as the industry standard for disinfection.

During the “phagocidal activities” test, the SteraMist Environment System was used to disinfect bacteriophages (phiX174) with iHP being applied for 20 minutes. Instantly after the application and before dwell time, iHP achieved a maximum log reduction. The “distribution” testing used biological indicators (BIs) with Staphylococcus aureus that were placed in hard-to-reach areas. iHP was applied for 20 minutes and all BIs were inactivated with a six-log kill rate. The last test was conducted to determine the “range of effectiveness.” BIs were placed around the room with bacteria, yeast, and mycobacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus hirae, Acinetobacter baumanii, Candida albicans, Mycobacterium terrae, and Mycobacterium avium). With the application of 20 minutes, all BIs were killed/inactivated with the maximum kill rate.

By once again passing the European standard for disinfection, TOMI is focused on expanding the international markets in which it operates. This expansion, in conjunction with the release of the Company’s new SteraPak product, positions TOMI for enhanced market recognition and continued growth.

Dr. Shane, CEO of TOMI, states, “TOMI is committed to continuous aggressive testing conducted by multiple domestic and international parties to prove that iHP disinfection technology is superior to other disinfectants on the market. With the passing of the EN 17272, the Company can further establish its international presence with SteraMist products, including its most recently launched product, the SteraPak, its most portable and cost-effective SteraMist system.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

