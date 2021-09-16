Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in Northern Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot”). GoldSpot is increasingly recognized for its unique approach to mineral exploration and works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types. GoldSpot uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources.



Gold’n Futures’ President, Stephen Wilkinson, commented, “GoldSpot is a relatively new company that has already had significant impacts on the exploration programs of its junior and large cap explorer clients. Companies such as New Found Gold Corp. and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have benefitted from the application of GoldSpot’s cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise. We are highly confident that Gold’n Futures’ Hercules exploration program can also be exceptionally successful with new high-grade targets.”

Under its engagement, GoldSpot will complete property-wide, high-definition airborne geophysical surveys while conducting a comprehensive four phase program:

Phase 1: Site Visits and Geophysical Surveys

Site visits allow GoldSpot geologists to speak and interact closely with the site geologists to better understand the regional geology and mineralization environment. Airborne geophysical surveys will consist of GoldSpot’s M-PASS platform of a triaxial magnetic gradient magnetic/VLF platform. The surveys will cover the entire 109 square kilometres of Hercules Property, flying approximately 1,200 line-km with 100-metre line spacing.

Phase 2: Data Treatment and Geological Modeling

Using the raw data and the knowledge gained from Phase 1, GoldSpot will (as needed):

Update geological maps;

Identify of exploration vectors;

Normalize and standardize of input data;

Reprocess geophysics data, generally including generation of new interpretations;

Produce geological models (e.g., lithology, alteration, oxidation, overburden profiles, etc.); and

Prepare statistical analysis of preferential orientations for relevant data (e.g., mineral and geochemical occurrences).

Phase 3: Conventional and Machine Learning Target Generation

GoldSpot will address two types of target delineation:

Conventional Targets - Internally the project geologists and geophysicists will examine data in a traditional fashion and delineate targets they feel are the most prospective, based on their understanding of the data and the mineralization of the region.

Machine Learning Targets – Concurrent to the production of the conventional targets, GoldSpot’s machine learning experts will begin to produce drill targets based on the machine learning algorithms. These are made independently with no knowledge of the conventional targets prior to their generation.

Phase 4: Final Target Generation and Presentation

GoldSpot will author the final presentation and deliver all the data produced during the length of the project. These deliverables include:

The newly cleaned and recoded database, e.g., of drilling data;

Geological maps;

Lithological and mineralization models;

Reprocessed geophysics layers and interpretations;

Structural interpretations and models;

Exploration target areas;

A recommended exploration plan;

A final presentation, detailing work to produce the aforementioned products;

Any other derivative products created during the course of work.

As a team, the geologists, geophysicists and data scientists at GoldSpot will come together with all their independently generated targets. The GoldSpot team’s expertise includes structural geology, resource geology, geophysics, geological mapping and geostatistics with decades of combined experience between them. Together, this team is expected to put together the highest priority targets for exploration and drilling and present these to Gold’n Futures.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT; OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project. The Hercules project is located 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhirst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The project is in the heart of the Beardmore – Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Canada and is 40 km west of the Hardrock-Greenstone gold mine development. The property lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres and consists of 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work completed on the property, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and, a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling in the order of 537 holes. With surface grab samples grading up to 10,374 g/t gold and channel samples up to 32.96 g/t gold across 11.6 metres, the Hercules gold zones offer top tier targets for the expansion of its historical resources.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a director of the Company.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information

Stephen Wilkinson,

President and CEO

Email: contact@goldnfutures.com



The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results and includes references to closing of the Offering, CSE approval, use of proceeds and tax treatment of the FT Units. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the forward looking statements will occur or occur on the terms stated above. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.