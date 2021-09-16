The Global Bio-Based Resins Market is expected to grow by 17.76 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-Based Resins Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912783/?utm_source=GNW

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the bio-based resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging, fluctuating oil prices, and the adoption of green procurement policies. In addition, rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bio-based resins market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The bio-based resins market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Construction

• Others



By Type

• Non-biodegradable

• Biodegradable



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies sustainable production as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-based resins market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in global plastic bottle production and automotive manufacturers’ growing focus toward the use of bio-based resins will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bio-based resins market covers the following areas:

• Bio-based resins market sizing

• Bio-based resins market forecast

• Bio-based resins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bio-based resins market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novamont SpA, and Trinseo SA. Also, the bio-based resins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

