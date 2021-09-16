Entourage Health Launches Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal Cannabis Patches in Canada

Innovative suite of Mary’s line-up produced locally now includes Transdermal Patches in CBD, THC and 1:1 formulations that offer a novel, alternative path to cannabinoid delivery



With over 40 medical product SKUs available to patients across Canada, as of late September 2021, Starseed Medicinal clients will have exclusive access to Mary’s Transdermal Patches

Company also provides business update on CannTx acquisition slated to close October 2021



TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce the Canadian launch of acclaimed Mary's Medicinals Transdermal Patches (“Transdermal Patches”)*. Mary’s Medicinals is part of the Mary’s Brands ("Mary's") portfolio and a BellRock Brands Inc. company ("BellRock") (CSE: BRCK.U). As the exclusive manufacturer and licensed distributor for Mary's suite of products in Canada, Entourage launches Mary’s Transdermal Patches in CBD, THC and 1:1 formulations that will be available first to the Company’s Starseed Medicinal patients as of late September 2021. Products are expected to expand into the adult-use retail market later this year.

Mary’s Transdermal Patches – when applied as a skin adhesive – could act as a novel and discreet delivery method containing a THC, CBD and/or balanced 1:1 dosed formula and are made with ingredients which are known to promote transdermal* effects (absorption into body through the skin).

"With the launch of Mary’s Transdermal Patches, we are taking a major step forward in offering our clients with unique cannabis delivery methods for their self-care journey - and more critically, could offer an alternative to debilitating opioid use with a portfolio of safe and regulated cannabis delivery systems," said Joseph Mele, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Sales & Marketing. “Our roots in medical run deep and we are fully committed to the continued expansion of our medical portfolio that now includes over 40 SKUs of innovative products developed alongside forward-thinking partners that allow us to cater to a wider range of consumers seeking a discreet interface for cannabis consumption."



Entourage is producing Mary’s Medicinals Canada products in-house at its Aylmer, Ontario-based extraction hub, using its own input biomass. The Company’s product development and extraction teams are using Mary’s proprietary technology which calls for extracting CBD, THC and CBN – the active cannabinoid ingredients used to produce topical compounds and formulas for its award-winning balms and patches.

With the expansion of Mary’s product suite, the Company’s medical channel, Starseed continues to gather important insights, data and client feedback. Starseed’s eligible patients with benefits coverage may be able to purchase Mary’s products with insured benefits.

Third-party* data suggest over 75% of Canadians new to cannabis are interested in trying cannabis topicals and transdermal methods as a relief for certain indications including as an analgesic alternative (Reference: Nurturing New Growth; Canada Gets Ready for Cannabis 2.0, Deloitte). A recent research report from RBC Capital Markets forecasts the 2021 Canadian concentrates-topicals sales market to be valued at approximately C$227 million, as cannabis-curious Canadians look to try non-intoxicating, next-generation cannabis products.

Starseed currently offers a comprehensive medical marketplace and with the addition of the Transdermal Patches, now has over 40 product SKUs available to its medical clients. More recently, the Company introduced high-THC cultivars Gelato33, Mandarin Cookies, and CannTx Life Sciences Inc. (“CannTx”) cultivars Rockstar Tuna and Crown (Goddess). All are specific, high-potency strains available to meet evolving patient demand. Starseed also recently expanded its branded PAX® ERA® pods to include house-cultivars Black Sugar Rose and Mango Haze.

CannTx Acquisition Business Update

The Company also provided a business update on the closing of the previously announced acquisition of CannTx by Entourage (the “Acquisition”). Following overwhelming approval from CannTx shareholders obtained in August 2021, upon satisfaction of all other customary and regulatory consents, Entourage and CannTx expect to close the Acquisition prior to the end of October 2021.

Visit Entourage Health’s newly launched website here. To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

*This product contains ingredients that are known to promote transdermal effects, however transdermal delivery of cannabinoids by this product has not been tested.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the expected closing in October 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

entourage@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@weedmd.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information in respect of the manufacture and distribution of cannabis-infused beverages pursuant to the development, supply, manufacturing, sales and marketing agreements entered into by the Company and the prospects thereof.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

Third Party Information This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE